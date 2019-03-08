Advanced search

Time to tuck in - food festival returns this weekend

PUBLISHED: 17:00 17 April 2019

Crowds at the Sidmouth Food Festival. Ref shs 33-16SH 5418. Picture: Simon Horn.

Archant

From street food stalls to artisan food producers, there will be plenty to get your teeth stuck in to this weekend.

Sidmouth Food Festival is returning for its fourth year and in this spring edition the organisers will be showcasing a huge variety of food, drink, crafts and products from local producers.

Not only do they have all the foodie fans covered but this time, they'll have an artisan market hosting many local crafts people and artists with a beautiful range of items on sale.

There will be plenty to see with over 40 traders and lots of tasty treats to whet your appetite, so go and get stuck in.

For some foodie heaven and crafty creations attend Sidmouth Food Festival and Artisan Market at Kennaway House from 10am until 4pm on Easter Saturday (April 20).

For more information, search Sidmouth Food Festival on Facebook.

Visit the sidmouthherald.co.uk for the latest news.

