Confiscated alcohol helps host of Sidmouth charities

PC Steve Lee, Sgt Andy Squires and PCSO Phil Thomas with alcohol they are donating to The Sidmouth Food Bank. Ref shs 39 18TI 2160. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Alcohol confiscated from underage drinkers has helped fundraise for five Sidmouth charities.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In October, the Herald ran the story that Sidmouth Police would be donating confiscated alcohol to Sid Valley Food Bank which was planning to raffle the items to raise money.

Upon receiving the donation, the food bank’s coordinator, Andie Milne, said there was far more alcohol than expected and so the food bank decided to share it with other charities.

A total of 110 cans and bottles of alcohol were seized from young people by the area’s police, including at Sidmouth Carnival, and money has been raised for Sidmouth Carnival Club, the RBL Poppy Appeal, Salcombe Regis Country Fair Committee and Sidmouth Hospiscare. The idea came from Sergeant Andy Squires

Andie said in October: “It is really nice he thought of the foodbank. This is the first time they have been able to do this and it is a good way to benefit local charities.”