Memorial football match in memory of Sidmouth father of two

A memorial football match will be played in aid of Devon Air ambulance in memory of Matt Portman. Picture: Sidmouth Town Football Club Archant

Members of Matt Portman's family will pull on their football kit in aid of Devon Air Ambulance for a memorial match on Sunday, September 8.

Father-of-two Matt Portman has been remembered for his warm personality and tremendous contribution at work and the community. Picture: Thomas Westcott Father-of-two Matt Portman has been remembered for his warm personality and tremendous contribution at work and the community. Picture: Thomas Westcott

A charity football match will be held to raise money in memory of a popular Sidmouth man.

Mr Portman, who is the eldest of three brothers, died at the age of 35 while on holiday in Cyprus in June.

Sidmouth's business community paid tribute to the 'superb' father-of-two, who was the town's chamber of commerce treasurer.

His brother David, who is a football coach in Cardiff, has organised the match at Sidmouth Football Club.

He has been helped by his brother Robert, Jay Thorne from the football club and Robert's girlfriend Sophie.

Mr Portman said: "I contacted the club and spoke to Jay who said he knew Matt, everyone knew Matt well. He helped organise the ground and people to play in the match and calls to make sure everything is ok.

"The majority of people are going to enjoy it. It's meant to be fun to watch and enjoyable to watch. I am really looking forward to it, it's been my focus for many months.

"Hopefully the youngsters can have a kick about as well."

The family will be facing members of Matt's five-a-side football team, including friend Piers Edwards.

The proceeds from raffle ticket sales on the day will be donated to Dvon Air Ambulance, a cause Matt supported while working at Thomas Westcott chartered accountants.

Members of the public are welcome to come along for the match which kicks off at 1pm.

Following the match a raffle will be held, with prizes including tickets to watch Exeter City, Exeter Chiefs and Torquay United and donations from Sidmouth businesses.