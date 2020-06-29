We’re ready to help, says Sidmouth’s Gateway homelessness support group

Rough sleeping is expected to increase as Government support ends. Picture: Getty Images Archant

Sidmouth’s Gateway group is predicting an increase in homelessness as the Government support for rough sleepers during the Covid-19 pandemic is withdrawn.

The group says it has been supporting vulnerable people throughout lockdown, and is ready to help anyone else who is in need.

Local authorities were given funding in March to provide emergency accommodation for homeless people, to help contain the spread of the virus.

At the time there were two rough sleepers in Sidmouth, one of whom was given temporary accommodation, while the other moved on.

The Gateway Homelessness Action Group caseworkers have also been helping several people by shopping, providing food and clothing, talking and listening, and liaising with agencies to obtain benefits.

The Government funding for accommodation finishes at the end of June, and Gateway says there are already two homeless men in Sidmouth, both of whom are being helped by caseworkers.

Anyone else in need of support can find caseworkers’ contact details at the library, the churches and The Mustard Seed cafe.