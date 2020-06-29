Advanced search

We’re ready to help, says Sidmouth’s Gateway homelessness support group

PUBLISHED: 12:00 30 June 2020

Rough sleeping is expected to increase as Government support ends. Picture: Getty Images

Rough sleeping is expected to increase as Government support ends. Picture: Getty Images

Archant

Sidmouth’s Gateway group is predicting an increase in homelessness as the Government support for rough sleepers during the Covid-19 pandemic is withdrawn.

The group says it has been supporting vulnerable people throughout lockdown, and is ready to help anyone else who is in need.

Local authorities were given funding in March to provide emergency accommodation for homeless people, to help contain the spread of the virus.

At the time there were two rough sleepers in Sidmouth, one of whom was given temporary accommodation, while the other moved on.

The Gateway Homelessness Action Group caseworkers have also been helping several people by shopping, providing food and clothing, talking and listening, and liaising with agencies to obtain benefits.

The Government funding for accommodation finishes at the end of June, and Gateway says there are already two homeless men in Sidmouth, both of whom are being helped by caseworkers.

Anyone else in need of support can find caseworkers’ contact details at the library, the churches and The Mustard Seed cafe.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘Let people sit in their own filth’ - Sidmouth Plastic Warriors suspend beach cleaning

Denise Bickley at one of her beach cleaning sessions. Ref shs 02 19TI 7819. Picture: Terry Ife

Covid-19: Risk of second spike in Devon played down, but social distancing still ‘critical’

Devon County Council leader Dr Phil Norrey said the county had done well but might have seen even fewer deaths if 'we knew what we know now'. Picture: DCC

East Devon attractions give mixed response to Government go-ahead for reopening

Crealy Theme Park and Resort is set to reopen its gates to day visitors from July 6

West Hill vehicle fire was accidental, say firefighters

Help needed to bring these baby bears to a safe home at Wildwood Escot

Mish and Lucy, needing a safe home at Wildwood Escot. Picture: Wildwood Trust

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Let people sit in their own filth’ - Sidmouth Plastic Warriors suspend beach cleaning

Denise Bickley at one of her beach cleaning sessions. Ref shs 02 19TI 7819. Picture: Terry Ife

Covid-19: Risk of second spike in Devon played down, but social distancing still ‘critical’

Devon County Council leader Dr Phil Norrey said the county had done well but might have seen even fewer deaths if 'we knew what we know now'. Picture: DCC

East Devon attractions give mixed response to Government go-ahead for reopening

Crealy Theme Park and Resort is set to reopen its gates to day visitors from July 6

West Hill vehicle fire was accidental, say firefighters

Help needed to bring these baby bears to a safe home at Wildwood Escot

Mish and Lucy, needing a safe home at Wildwood Escot. Picture: Wildwood Trust

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

East Devon’s Businesses Bounce Back

The Railway Inn, Honiton. Picture: The Railway Inn

We’re ready to help, says Sidmouth’s Gateway homelessness support group

Rough sleeping is expected to increase as Government support ends. Picture: Getty Images

From Brixington Blues to the USA – Tyler Dobinson is currently ‘living the American dream’

Tyler Dobinson in action during a USA College game. Picture TD

Morris Morph figure created as Sidmouth Folk Festival crowdfunding reward

Peter Lord of Aardman Animations making his Morris Morph figure. Picture: Aardman Animations

County cricket cleared to start on August 1

A general view of The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton.