Sidmouth gears up for St George's Day

Watch out for a fire breathing dragon! Picture: Contributed Archant

A giant and dragon will walk the streets of Sidmouth to mark St George’s Day.

George the giant makes his way through the town. Picture: Contributed George the giant makes his way through the town. Picture: Contributed

George of Sidmouth will arise outside the Anchor pub on noon on Easter Monday (April 22) accompanied by Sidmouth Steppers and members of Sid Vale Community Productions.

Henry Piper has made modifications to the giant over the winter months to allow George to be more mobile while taking in the sea air during the afternoon.

Members of the public will be able to have pictures with George and his faithful dragon, which will breath fire, due to Alex Morton.

The performers will head along the promenade and arrive at The Swan Inn for 2pm.

George the giant makes his way through the town. Picture: Contributed George the giant makes his way through the town. Picture: Contributed

At 2.30pm a performance of Barry Morton's St George's play will be produced.

Organisers said this year's play will not disappoint and full of audience participation.