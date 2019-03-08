Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Sidmouth gears up for St George's Day

PUBLISHED: 08:00 21 April 2019

Watch out for a fire breathing dragon! Picture: Contributed

Watch out for a fire breathing dragon! Picture: Contributed

Archant

A giant and dragon will walk the streets of Sidmouth to mark St George’s Day.

George the giant makes his way through the town. Picture: ContributedGeorge the giant makes his way through the town. Picture: Contributed

George of Sidmouth will arise outside the Anchor pub on noon on Easter Monday (April 22) accompanied by Sidmouth Steppers and members of Sid Vale Community Productions.

Henry Piper has made modifications to the giant over the winter months to allow George to be more mobile while taking in the sea air during the afternoon.

Members of the public will be able to have pictures with George and his faithful dragon, which will breath fire, due to Alex Morton.

The performers will head along the promenade and arrive at The Swan Inn for 2pm.

George the giant makes his way through the town. Picture: ContributedGeorge the giant makes his way through the town. Picture: Contributed

At 2.30pm a performance of Barry Morton's St George's play will be produced.

Organisers said this year's play will not disappoint and full of audience participation.

Most Read

‘Mystery’ footbridge donor revealed at council planning debate

Mill Street Ottery St Mary. Picture: Google Maps

3.5hectares of parkland could be open to public from autumn

The parkland at The Knowle. Ref shs 15 19TI 2187. Picture: Terry Ife

Time to tuck in - food festival returns this weekend

Crowds at the Sidmouth Food Festival. Ref shs 33-16SH 5418. Picture: Simon Horn.

‘Nightmare traffic’ as overturned car on Four Elms Hill

Police slow sign

Hot cross fun! Crowds turn out for annual giveaway

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2805. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Mystery’ footbridge donor revealed at council planning debate

Mill Street Ottery St Mary. Picture: Google Maps

3.5hectares of parkland could be open to public from autumn

The parkland at The Knowle. Ref shs 15 19TI 2187. Picture: Terry Ife

Time to tuck in - food festival returns this weekend

Crowds at the Sidmouth Food Festival. Ref shs 33-16SH 5418. Picture: Simon Horn.

‘Nightmare traffic’ as overturned car on Four Elms Hill

Police slow sign

Hot cross fun! Crowds turn out for annual giveaway

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2805. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth gears up for St George’s Day

Watch out for a fire breathing dragon! Picture: Contributed

More than 40,000 speeding tickets issues over 12 months in Devon and Cornwall

GAME: Can you beat our tricky Easter quiz?

Can you beat our Easter quiz?

Sidmouth RFC win Easter Saturday Cup final to complete league and cup double

Sidmouth RFC celebrate their Tribute Western Counties (W) title success. Picture SIDMOUTH RUGBY CLUB

East Devon house price growth bucks the national and regional trend

Model houses on a pile of coins and bank notes. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists