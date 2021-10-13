News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Cheers! Gin makers raise a glass after scooping four awards

Philippa Davies

Published: 2:00 PM October 13, 2021   
John Hammond and Kirsty Hammond from Sidmouth Gin with their awards

John Hammond and Kirsty Hammond from Sidmouth Gin with their awards - Credit: Food Drink Devon

It’s time to raise another glass to Sidmouth Gin – the company has won four Food Drink Devon awards. 

Its Christmas Cheer Gin and Crab Apple Liqueur ‘Golden Hornet’ both received gold awards, and its HMS Sidmouth and Night Flyer Gins both took silver. 

The Food Drink Devon awards were presented at a ceremony in Plymouth on Monday, October 4, hosted by the wine writer and broadcaster Oz Clarke OBE. 

Sidmouth Gin’s director John Hammond said: “This has been a fantastic evening for Sidmouth Gin, picking up two golds and two silvers - giving us a total of 14 awards for our spirits and gins.” 

Several of those awards have been received in the last few months. In June Sidmouth Gin won two Taste of the West Golds and a Silver for Christmas Cheer and Night Flyer Gins, and Crab Apple Liqueur. 

Last month the company picked up the maximum three stars from the Guild of Fine Food’s Great Taste Awards for Christmas Cheer Gin and Crab Apple Liqueur. 

Sidmouth News

