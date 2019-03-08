Megan, five, organises charity chop to support Little Princess Trust

Megan Waterfield, five, will have 12 inches of her Rapunzel hair cut to raise money for the Little Princess Trust. Picture: Julia Waterfield Archant

A five–year-old is hoping to raise a few ‘bob’ with her charity chop, in aid of the Little Princess Trust.

Megan Waterfield, from Sidmouth, grew her hair as she wanted to be a 'real life princess' like Rapunzel, with her long locks flowing down her back.

But for months she has been asking her parents Tim and Julia to cut it short and jumped at the chance to do it for charity.

The Little Princess Trust provides real hair wigs free of charge to children and young people up to the age of 24 who have lost their own hair through treatment or illness.

Megan has continued to grown her hair so 12 inches can be cut off.

Proud mum Julia said: “Her hair is very long. She used to want to be like Rapunzel – a real life little princess.

“She has been wanting to cut her hair shorter for some time now.

“I said to her that there is a way we could help others using her hair as it would be such a shame for it to go to waste when it would mean so much to someone.

“She was very keen straight away and wanted to be able to not only donate her hair but raise enough money to make at least one wig if she could.

“At the time Megan had decided she wanted to cut her hair she was still a little short on the ideal amount that was needed.

“So she has kept growing it longer.”

The reception pupil is also trying to raise money for the charity to put towards making a wig or for research.

It costs £550 to make one wig for the trust.

Julia said: “She is so good natured and so kind hearted, this is just her all over.

“It is completely within her nature to want to do something like this.

“Megan would be super pleased to reach her target and would like to thank you all in advance for your help in supporting her for such a fantastic charity and the work they do.”

She will have her hair cut at Barnet hair salon in Sidmouth on Saturday, May 4.

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/megan-waterfield to donate to Megan's fundraising. A collection tin will also be available at Barnet.