Sidmouth Gospel Choir brings community together

PUBLISHED: 17:00 12 December 2019

Sidmouth Gospel Choir's concert in Kilmington raised £140.

The Sidmouth Gospel Choir brought divine music to the ears of the congregation in St Giles Church in Kilmington on Saturday, November 23.

Performed under the lively direction of conductor Kim Spiller, the choir, accompanied by a talented pianist, entertained the people from the local parishes with their uplifting Gospel songs.

Prior to the concert, new and existing residents of the village were given the opportunity to get to know each other better and indulge in some tasty cheese and wine at the same time.

This welcoming and inclusive community event raised just over £140 and was considered a tremendous success by the organisers.

A few days before the concert, at a Service of Morning Prayer in St Giles Church on November 19, the congregation was reminded of President Abraham Lincoln's well-known Gettysburg speech on the same day, 156 years before. Some two minutes long, it is considered to be one of the best-known speeches in American history.

