Sidmouth Great Duck Derby

Sidmouth Duck Derby 2018. Archant

The final countdown is on for Sidmouth Lions Club's annual Great Duck Derby, taking place this Sunday, July 21.

Each year the event raises thousands of pounds for local charities and worthy causes. This year the main beneficiaries will be the Devon Air Ambulance and the Samaritans.

It comprises two big races down the River Sid. The first is a corporate race, with red ducks sponsored by local businesses. The winning companies donate their cash prize to the charity of their choice. Last year's Corporate Duck Race raised £2,000.

The second, public, race sees hundreds of yellow ducks floating down the river, each representing a £1 ticket. The 'owners' of the first nineteen to pass the finishing line, by the Waterloo Bridge weir, adjacent to Salcombe Road, will receive a cash prize.

The afternoon runs from 2pm until 4.30 and also includes children's entertainment, including Duck and Spoon races, a bouncy castle and slides.