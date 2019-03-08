Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Sidmouth Great Duck Derby

PUBLISHED: 12:57 18 July 2019

Sidmouth Duck Derby 2018.

Sidmouth Duck Derby 2018.

Archant

The final countdown is on for Sidmouth Lions Club's annual Great Duck Derby, taking place this Sunday, July 21.

Each year the event raises thousands of pounds for local charities and worthy causes. This year the main beneficiaries will be the Devon Air Ambulance and the Samaritans.

It comprises two big races down the River Sid. The first is a corporate race, with red ducks sponsored by local businesses. The winning companies donate their cash prize to the charity of their choice. Last year's Corporate Duck Race raised £2,000.

The second, public, race sees hundreds of yellow ducks floating down the river, each representing a £1 ticket. The 'owners' of the first nineteen to pass the finishing line, by the Waterloo Bridge weir, adjacent to Salcombe Road, will receive a cash prize.

The afternoon runs from 2pm until 4.30 and also includes children's entertainment, including Duck and Spoon races, a bouncy castle and slides.

Most Read

Ottery animal rescue centre turns away more than 100 people trying to give up their dogs - in just ONE month

Crystal Scott and Guy Scott, of ARC, say they have to pick up the pieces when dogs are handed into the Ottery rescue centre. Picture: Callum Lawton

Heavy traffic as rubble blocks road

Four Elms Hill. Ref shs 31 17TI 8340. Picture: Terry Ife

Happy birthday – Three-year-old Jacob sings to the Duchess of Cornwall

Three year old Jacob Leney sings happy birthday to Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cornwall. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Sidmouth Lifeboat launches after concerns for kayakers

Sidmouth Lifeboat were called out to assist a group of kayakers on Friday afternoon. Picture: Mark Eburne

‘First class’ Sidmouth pulls out the stops to impress in bloom judges

Sidmouth in Bloom with South West in Bloom judges Tony Moore and Ian Murphy. Ref shs 29 19TI 8113. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Ottery animal rescue centre turns away more than 100 people trying to give up their dogs - in just ONE month

Crystal Scott and Guy Scott, of ARC, say they have to pick up the pieces when dogs are handed into the Ottery rescue centre. Picture: Callum Lawton

Heavy traffic as rubble blocks road

Four Elms Hill. Ref shs 31 17TI 8340. Picture: Terry Ife

Happy birthday – Three-year-old Jacob sings to the Duchess of Cornwall

Three year old Jacob Leney sings happy birthday to Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cornwall. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Sidmouth Lifeboat launches after concerns for kayakers

Sidmouth Lifeboat were called out to assist a group of kayakers on Friday afternoon. Picture: Mark Eburne

‘First class’ Sidmouth pulls out the stops to impress in bloom judges

Sidmouth in Bloom with South West in Bloom judges Tony Moore and Ian Murphy. Ref shs 29 19TI 8113. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth ladies book Devon InterClub competition semi-final spot

The Sidmouth team that made more progress in the Devon InterClub competition with victory over Plymouth SFD with the match played at Abbrook Park, Kingsteignton. Picture SBC

‘Charlies Angels’ out in force for the Otter River & Rail 10k

Sidmouth Running Club members dressed as 'Charlies Angels' for the 2019 Otter Rail and River 10k run. Picture SRC

Ottery A land second win of the men’s Over-60s League campaign

Action from the Devon ladies’ versus Worcestershire ladies’ at Ottery St Mary Bowls Club. Picture MICHAEL SMITH

Speed limit to be lowered on Four Elms Hill

Four Elms Hill. Ref shs 31 17TI 8341. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Great Duck Derby

Sidmouth Duck Derby 2018.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists