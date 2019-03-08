Advanced search

Latest The New European

National Arboretum gift tree to Sidmouth group

PUBLISHED: 07:00 27 October 2019

Voluntees from Sidmouth Arboretum visited the National Arboretum. Picture: Sidmouth Arboretum

Voluntees from Sidmouth Arboretum visited the National Arboretum. Picture: Sidmouth Arboretum

Archant

There will be a new addition to Sidmouth's tree population following a trip to the National Arboretum.

Volunteers from Sidmouth Arboretum travelled to Westonbirt, in Gloucestershire.

The group met Penny Jones, who has been the propagator at Westonbirt for 19 years.

They enjoyed a guided tour with former curator Hugh Angus.

The volunteers were presented with a toona sinensis, a red cedar in the mahogany family.

Diana East, president of Sidmouth Arbortetum, said: "It was a lovely sunny day to admire the beginning of autumn colour, and we lingered to learn about specific trees and how to grow them well, especially if they would be suitable for the Sid Valley.

"We had such a good day that we plan to visit again in the spring."

Most Read

Concerns for missing Ottery man’s welfare

Man’s body found in car on Woodbury Common

Woodbury Common. Picture: East Devon District Council

Woolbrook would be ‘back to square one’ if supermarket moves

The Lidl logo

Public outcry as popular Sidmouth business’s future on ‘rocky ground’

Maddie Todd, Guy Russell, Livi Mclennan and Josh Roberts at Jurassic Paddle Sports pictured in 2018.

Decisions on sites for more new villages or another town in Devon have been delayed until next year

The Greater Exeter Strategic Plan area. Picture: LDRS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Concerns for missing Ottery man’s welfare

Man’s body found in car on Woodbury Common

Woodbury Common. Picture: East Devon District Council

Woolbrook would be ‘back to square one’ if supermarket moves

The Lidl logo

Public outcry as popular Sidmouth business’s future on ‘rocky ground’

Maddie Todd, Guy Russell, Livi Mclennan and Josh Roberts at Jurassic Paddle Sports pictured in 2018.

Decisions on sites for more new villages or another town in Devon have been delayed until next year

The Greater Exeter Strategic Plan area. Picture: LDRS

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

National Arboretum gift tree to Sidmouth group

Voluntees from Sidmouth Arboretum visited the National Arboretum. Picture: Sidmouth Arboretum

Sidmouth Chiefs rack up another win / football hit by the weather - Saturday sporting round-up

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Ottery St Mary and Sidmouth Town Reserves both OFF on a soggy Saturday

A waterlogged football pitch

Sidmouth Running Club members take on the Woodbury 10km Fun Run

Sidmouth Running Club members at the Woodbury 10k. Picture: SRC

Sidmouth ladies land superb Lane Trophy success over Isca

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3929. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists