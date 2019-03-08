National Arboretum gift tree to Sidmouth group

Voluntees from Sidmouth Arboretum visited the National Arboretum. Picture: Sidmouth Arboretum Archant

There will be a new addition to Sidmouth's tree population following a trip to the National Arboretum.

Volunteers from Sidmouth Arboretum travelled to Westonbirt, in Gloucestershire.

The group met Penny Jones, who has been the propagator at Westonbirt for 19 years.

They enjoyed a guided tour with former curator Hugh Angus.

The volunteers were presented with a toona sinensis, a red cedar in the mahogany family.

Diana East, president of Sidmouth Arbortetum, said: "It was a lovely sunny day to admire the beginning of autumn colour, and we lingered to learn about specific trees and how to grow them well, especially if they would be suitable for the Sid Valley.

"We had such a good day that we plan to visit again in the spring."