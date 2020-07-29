Advanced search

Sidmouth guitar teacher quits after 30 years

PUBLISHED: 12:02 29 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:02 29 July 2020

Steve McSmith performing at The Anchor Inn during Sidmouth Folk Festival. Picture; Kyle Baker Photography

Steve McSmith performing at The Anchor Inn during Sidmouth Folk Festival. Picture; Kyle Baker Photography

Kyle Baker Photography

A guitarist whose successful tuition career began with an advert in the Herald three decades ago is giving up teaching – but will continue playing.

Steve McSmith was initially taught by the acoustic guitarist, singer and songwriter Wizz Jones while at Watford College in 1972, training as a printer.

He worked as a printer in London for many years, but always wanted to move to the coast, having originally come from Swansea.

When he was made redundant, he moved to Sidmouth, advertised himself as a guitar teacher, and never looked back.

He has become a well-known character as a teacher, performer and PA man, especially during Sidmouth Folk Festival where he and his students performed live in Dukes and The Anchor Inn.

He has also raised thousands of pounds through charity concerts.

Although he is now giving up teaching, he will continue to play and perform with his band, The McSmith.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘Enjoy Sidmouth’s fringe folk events, but park responsibly’

Irresponsible parking in Sidmouth. Picture: Archant

Sidholme Hotel put on open market, but local bid still ‘on the table’

A view of the hotel's exterior. Picture: John McGregor

‘Sidmouth being invaded by onions!’

Hardly a bluebell is to be seen where many used to be in the Byes - with lots of large patches of wild onion growing.

Great turnout for retiring Ottery vicar’s farewell service

A picture of Ottery Church and a wheelbarrow filled with red wine were presented to the Revd Weston. Picture; Jan-Eric Osterlund

Kennaway House hosts its first craft fair since lockdown

P3020-23-09TI Kennaway House Sidmouth. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Enjoy Sidmouth’s fringe folk events, but park responsibly’

Irresponsible parking in Sidmouth. Picture: Archant

Sidholme Hotel put on open market, but local bid still ‘on the table’

A view of the hotel's exterior. Picture: John McGregor

‘Sidmouth being invaded by onions!’

Hardly a bluebell is to be seen where many used to be in the Byes - with lots of large patches of wild onion growing.

Great turnout for retiring Ottery vicar’s farewell service

A picture of Ottery Church and a wheelbarrow filled with red wine were presented to the Revd Weston. Picture; Jan-Eric Osterlund

Kennaway House hosts its first craft fair since lockdown

P3020-23-09TI Kennaway House Sidmouth. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Devon to play two Over-50 matches at Sidmouth CC

Sidmouth Cricket Club at The Fortfield

Sidmouth guitar teacher quits after 30 years

Steve McSmith performing at The Anchor Inn during Sidmouth Folk Festival. Picture; Kyle Baker Photography

Magnifique! Ottery’s ‘French Chef’ Paul achieves Hospiscare fundraising target

Paul Godfrey with Toni Hiscocks from Hospiscare. Picture; Toni Hiscocks

Sidmouth and Exmouth fire engines called to burning car

Fire engine. Ref exe 18 17TI 1990. Picture: Terry Ife

Quiz time! How good is your sporting general knowledge?

Sports Quiz header