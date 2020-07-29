Sidmouth guitar teacher quits after 30 years
PUBLISHED: 12:02 29 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:02 29 July 2020
Kyle Baker Photography
A guitarist whose successful tuition career began with an advert in the Herald three decades ago is giving up teaching – but will continue playing.
Steve McSmith was initially taught by the acoustic guitarist, singer and songwriter Wizz Jones while at Watford College in 1972, training as a printer.
He worked as a printer in London for many years, but always wanted to move to the coast, having originally come from Swansea.
When he was made redundant, he moved to Sidmouth, advertised himself as a guitar teacher, and never looked back.
He has become a well-known character as a teacher, performer and PA man, especially during Sidmouth Folk Festival where he and his students performed live in Dukes and The Anchor Inn.
He has also raised thousands of pounds through charity concerts.
Although he is now giving up teaching, he will continue to play and perform with his band, The McSmith.
