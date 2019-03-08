Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Sidmouth handed prestigious award celebrating cleanliness of its beach

PUBLISHED: 10:22 15 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:45 16 May 2019

Tourists flock to Sidmouth beach. Picture: Alex Walton

Tourists flock to Sidmouth beach. Picture: Alex Walton

Archant

Sidmouth's beach has been celebrated as one of the UK's top seaside destinations after it clinched a prestigious award from charity Keep Britain Tidy.

Sidmouth, along with Seaton, Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton, has won the Seaside Award, the quality marks for the UK's beaches.

The accolade means those visiting them can be sure that they are clean, safe and meet the highest environmental standards, as well as the tough international bathing water quality standards.

More than 130 beaches have been given the award.

The news has been hailed Councillor Stuart Hughes, district ward member for Sidmouth Sidford, who said: "I am absolutely delighted.

"This is a step in the right direction and hopefully Sidmouth will be able to add a Blue Flag to its awards.

"The beach is safe for children especially towards the Jacobs Ladder end of the seafront.

"I think people enjoy what we have to offer."

Councillor Denise Bickley, who is also chair of Sidmouth Plastic Warriors, added: "As councillor and chair of Sidmouth Plastic Warriors, I couldn't be happier. I feel its a reward for all the hard work from members and individuals that they have put in over the last two years to protect our beautiful town asset."

Another beach to the west of Sidmouth has won a prestigious award from Keep Britain Tidy.

Exmouth's beach now flies the Blue Flag - an international award that tells the public it's one of the best beaches in the world.

Exmouth is one of 32 winners of the prestigious Blue Flag awards, which also features nearby Sandy Bay, Dawlish Warren and Westward Ho!

A total of 71 beaches in England have been awarded Blue Flags in 2019.

Sidmouth Plastic Warriors will be back in action on Saturday with a beach clean during Sidmouth SeaFest starting at 10am.

Most Read

Wallaby on loose in Ottery area

Eyewitness Libby Costa saw the wallaby near Lashbrook, Talaton. Picture: Libby Costa

Ottery elects its new mayor

Ottery Town Council from left to right, Cllr Peter Faithfull, town clerk Christine McIntyre, Roger Giles, Stewart Lucas, Geoff Pratt, Richard Copus, Richard Grainger, Vicky Johns and Dean Stewart. Picture: Clarissa Place

Sidmouth handed prestigious award celebrating cleanliness of its beach

Tourists flock to Sidmouth beach. Picture: Alex Walton

Readers pictures: Sidmouth through the lens

Sunset at Sidmouth. Picture: Mark Eburne

Cards stolen in burglary from Sidmouth dentist

A member of staff rom Apollonia House dental surgery in Elysian Fields, Sidmouth, had bank cards stolen on Thursday, May 9. Picture: Google Street View

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Wallaby on loose in Ottery area

Eyewitness Libby Costa saw the wallaby near Lashbrook, Talaton. Picture: Libby Costa

Ottery elects its new mayor

Ottery Town Council from left to right, Cllr Peter Faithfull, town clerk Christine McIntyre, Roger Giles, Stewart Lucas, Geoff Pratt, Richard Copus, Richard Grainger, Vicky Johns and Dean Stewart. Picture: Clarissa Place

Sidmouth handed prestigious award celebrating cleanliness of its beach

Tourists flock to Sidmouth beach. Picture: Alex Walton

Readers pictures: Sidmouth through the lens

Sunset at Sidmouth. Picture: Mark Eburne

Cards stolen in burglary from Sidmouth dentist

A member of staff rom Apollonia House dental surgery in Elysian Fields, Sidmouth, had bank cards stolen on Thursday, May 9. Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Car in collision with Sidmouth department store

Cari involved in collision with Fields in Sidmouth. Picture: Tony Phillips

Sidmouth Sailing Club offering free taster sessions to prospective new members

Sailing action off Sidmouth seafront on a sun-kissed midweek evening. Picture SIMON HORN

Ottery boss speaks about cup final disappointment

Sidmouth RC trio led home by Don Cawthera at Beer Blazer

The four Sidmouth Running Club members who were involved in the 2019 Beer Blazer series of runs. Picture SRC

Ottery ladies make winning start to their LOFTL campaign

Action from the County John’s Trials that were held at Ottery St Mary. Picture OSMBC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists