Sidmouth handed prestigious award celebrating cleanliness of its beach

Tourists flock to Sidmouth beach. Picture: Alex Walton Archant

Sidmouth's beach has been celebrated as one of the UK's top seaside destinations after it clinched a prestigious award from charity Keep Britain Tidy.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sidmouth, along with Seaton, Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton, has won the Seaside Award, the quality marks for the UK's beaches.

The accolade means those visiting them can be sure that they are clean, safe and meet the highest environmental standards, as well as the tough international bathing water quality standards.

More than 130 beaches have been given the award.

The news has been hailed Councillor Stuart Hughes, district ward member for Sidmouth Sidford, who said: "I am absolutely delighted.

"This is a step in the right direction and hopefully Sidmouth will be able to add a Blue Flag to its awards.

"The beach is safe for children especially towards the Jacobs Ladder end of the seafront.

"I think people enjoy what we have to offer."

Councillor Denise Bickley, who is also chair of Sidmouth Plastic Warriors, added: "As councillor and chair of Sidmouth Plastic Warriors, I couldn't be happier. I feel its a reward for all the hard work from members and individuals that they have put in over the last two years to protect our beautiful town asset."

Another beach to the west of Sidmouth has won a prestigious award from Keep Britain Tidy.

Exmouth's beach now flies the Blue Flag - an international award that tells the public it's one of the best beaches in the world.

Exmouth is one of 32 winners of the prestigious Blue Flag awards, which also features nearby Sandy Bay, Dawlish Warren and Westward Ho!

A total of 71 beaches in England have been awarded Blue Flags in 2019.

Sidmouth Plastic Warriors will be back in action on Saturday with a beach clean during Sidmouth SeaFest starting at 10am.