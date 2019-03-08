Advanced search

Summer ball to boost funds for school garden

PUBLISHED: 17:01 25 April 2019

Guests enjoy canapes and drinks at the Harbour Hotel to raise money for Sidbury Primary School. CREDIT: Maxy Maxwell Photography

Archant

The school is selling tickets to its summer ball next month towards funding a new garden for youngsters to grow vegetable and plants and house animals.

Last year's event raised more than £1,000 through tickets sales and prizes donated by businesses to the luxury raffle.

The ball will take place at Sidmouth's Harbour Hotel on Friday, May 17, commencing at 7.30pm.

There will be live music, canapés on the hotel terrace, raffle followed by a DJ and disco into the late evening.

Emily Monks, chairman of the school of governors, said: “It's a great community event with gives locals the chance to dress up and dance until late.

“With such drastic cuts in school funding, Sidbury are keen to use funds to create an outside garden with animals and the opportunity for children to grow their own vegetables and plants.

“The school has great grounds and are looking to utilise the space to enable more outdoor learning for children as well as encouraging sustainability.”

Tickets cost £26 per person.

To purchase one of the remaining tickets or donate a prize email emonks@ventrus.org.uk or call 07739 206 900. You can also purchase tickets via PayPal. For details visit the Facebook event.

