Herald article adds to motor enthusiast’s collection on family car

Alan Bartlett with his collection of memorabilia of his vintage car. Picture: Alex Walton Alex Walton

A car enthusiast is hoping to fill in the gaps of his motor’s history after more than eight decades in his family.

Ottery St Mary carnival procession of 1972. Ref shs Ottery Carnival Nost 1972-1. Picture: Sidmouth Herald archive Ottery St Mary carnival procession of 1972. Ref shs Ottery Carnival Nost 1972-1. Picture: Sidmouth Herald archive

Alan Bartlett has scrapbooks about the life of his Jowett 1934 long saloon, which his great-grandfather purchased back in the 1930s.

During his research he contacted the Herald after seeing his car among the archive pictures of the 1972 Ottery St Mary carnival alongside his father Peter, who used to live in the town.

The 29-year-old says there are gaps particularly the 1950s.

Alan has had the car since he was 16, following Peter’s death in 2006. He has continued his family’s legacy to keep the motor running, displaying at car shows and rebuilding it to keep it on the road.

The 29-year-old, from Chard, said: “I’ve been trying to trace some of the cars earlier history, it spent about a little over 15 years in Ottery, and attended a few carnivals over that time.

“My dad had it from the mid 60s and my great-granddad had it in the 1930s. My dad did a lot of work to it. It’s a nice little car.”