Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Sidmouth Folk Week photo gallery, part 1

PUBLISHED: 15:25 08 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:25 08 August 2019

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9808. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9808. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Our photographers have been out and about in Sidmouth during the festival.

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9807. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9807. Picture: Terry Ife

Are you among the people pictured here? Do you recognise some of the performers? Take a look....

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9806. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9806. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9795. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9795. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9745. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9745. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9835. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9835. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9770. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9770. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9741. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9741. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9825. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9825. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9733. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9733. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9706. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9706. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9705. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9705. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9829. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9829. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9826. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9826. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9823. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9823. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9802. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9802. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9790. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9790. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9788. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9788. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9755. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9755. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9766. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9766. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9747. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9747. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9734. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9734. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9731. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9731. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9723. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9723. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9711. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9711. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9681. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9681. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9672. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9672. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9817. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9817. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9683. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9683. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9779. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9779. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9720. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9720. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9824. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9824. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9821. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Folk Festival 2019. Ref shs 32 19TI 2019 9821. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Missing Ottery boy, 11, found half a mile from home after residents comb the streets until 2am

Residents of Ottery combed the streets to help find a missing boy. Picture: Terry Ife

These roads in Sidmouth could be hit with new restrictions

Picture: Getty Images

Rainstorm could affect various events this week

The weather warning has been issued by the Met Office.

Craft stalls, food and drink, and the music fair at Sidmouth Folk Festival

Sidmouth Folk Week. Picture: Terry Ife

Concerns for boys washed out to sea

The Sidmouth Lifeboat station, sailing club and Drill Hall at Port Royal

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Missing Ottery boy, 11, found half a mile from home after residents comb the streets until 2am

Residents of Ottery combed the streets to help find a missing boy. Picture: Terry Ife

These roads in Sidmouth could be hit with new restrictions

Picture: Getty Images

Rainstorm could affect various events this week

The weather warning has been issued by the Met Office.

Craft stalls, food and drink, and the music fair at Sidmouth Folk Festival

Sidmouth Folk Week. Picture: Terry Ife

Concerns for boys washed out to sea

The Sidmouth Lifeboat station, sailing club and Drill Hall at Port Royal

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Town boss: “It’s a tough start”

Football on pitch

Sidmouth’s Rory Thomas slams 28 boundaries in super knock for 2nd XI against Exeter 2nds

The view from the scorebox at Newton Poppleford CC. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Tincknell and team take first at Road America race

Harry Tincknell enjoys post match celebrations after the teams win at the IMSA Road Race Showcase at Road America. Picture HARRY TINCKNELL

Sidmouth CC latest - who’s leading the race to be the clubs top wicket taker in league matches this season

Picture: Thinkstock

Have your say on the Jurassic Coast’s future

The Jurassic Coast at Lyme Regis. Picture Chris Carson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists