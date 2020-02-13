Sidmouth holds training session on applying for lottery grants

Deirdre Hounsom,Keith Gillanders,Peter McGanley and Di Fuller of Sid Valley Help. Ref shs 02 19TI 8116. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Sid Valley Help is offering training session on how to apply for National Lottery grants.

Would you like to learn how to apply for grants for a community group or charity?

Sid Valley Help is offering training session on how to apply for National Lottery grants on February 27, from 10am until 1pm at Kennaway House, in Sidmouth.

The training will be led by Jenny Fish of The National Lottery Community Fund and Keith Gillanders of Sid Valley Help.

The session will cover the range of grants available to voluntary groups and where to get up-to-date-information, how to undertake the drafting of grant applications and how a funding organisation assesses applications.

It will also allow attendees to practise writing part of an application and time for discussions and Q&A if you are considering applying for a grant.

There will be no charge for the training, but organisers request that participants make a donation, if they can, to the Sid Valley Headlight appeal to support young people's mental health.

Visit www.sidvalleyhelp.co.uk for more information or call 01395 892011.