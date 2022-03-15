News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth home raise £400 for Ukraine

Adam Manning

Published: 3:55 PM March 15, 2022
Residents at Cotmaton House at pleased with their haul of clothes and toiletries for Ukrainian refugees. - Credit: Cotmaton House

Residents at Cotmaton House raise over £400 and other items to help Ukrainian refugees.

The residents of Cotmaton House in Sidmouth, saw the coverage of Tony Hall, collecting items at Sidbury Village Hall at the start of March and decided to launch their own appeal. 

Louise Clinch is the House Manager said: “I found out later that day by 1 pm they had stopped taking donations as they had been inundated with so many items. Fortunately, our residents’ donations got in quickly! The residents are really pleased to help in this awful situation.”

The residents and staff arranged a collection amounting to £437.35, from which they were able to amass a huge assortment of clothes, toiletries and other essentials for the refugees fleeing war in Ukraine as Russia continues to invade.

Cotmaton House is a sheltered housing scheme for older people in Sidmouth managed by the Abbeyfield Sidmouth Society. 

