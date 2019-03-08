Open garden event in Sidmouth to support cancer charities
PUBLISHED: 10:00 23 August 2019
Archant
Keen gardeners will be showing off their pride and joy this weekend to help raise money for charity.
Addresses across Sidmouth will be opening up for the August bank holiday weekend in support of the National Garden Scheme.
The four properties taking part are:
21 Coulsdon Road,
Byes Reach, 26 Coulsdon Road,
Fairpark in Knowle Drive
Rowan Bank, 44 Woolbrook Park
There is wheelchairs access at 21 and 26 Coulsdon Road.
The scheme will run for three days between Saturday, August 24, to Monday, August 26.
The gardens will be open between 1.30pm and 5.30pm every day.
Proceeds from the event will be donated to causes including Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie and other prominent cancer and medical care causes.
Ticket prices are £5 for entry into all the gardens, children go free.
There will be refreshments including gluten and lactose free cakes available. Dogs are welcome.
Comments have been disabled on this article.