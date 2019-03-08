Hopper Bus launches to positive feedback

Kelvin Dent, John Crouch, David Wheaton, Ian Barlow and Chris Holland at the official launch of the Hopper Bus. Ref shs 22 19TI 5551. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Sidmouth's Hopper Bus officially launched at the weekend and has already been proving itself popular.

The official launch of the Hopper Bus. Ref shs 22 19TI 5556. Picture: Terry Ife The official launch of the Hopper Bus. Ref shs 22 19TI 5556. Picture: Terry Ife

The service returned on Saturday and will run everyday, throughout the summer, until September 1.

A series of new routes have been introduced this year including buses to King's Garden Centre eight times a day, as well as The Donkey Sanctuary.

A reduced timetable will also operate during Sidmouth FolkWeek.

This year, organisers are carrying out a customer survey and are encouraging users to have their say.

James Hilton at the official launch of the Hopper Bus. Ref shs 22 19TI 5554. Picture: Terry Ife James Hilton at the official launch of the Hopper Bus. Ref shs 22 19TI 5554. Picture: Terry Ife

Councillor Kelvin Dent, the scheme's co-ordinator, said: "The weekend was good, on the first day the drivers said it was really great how much money they had taken.

"It was one of the best we have ever taken.

"We have had some positive feedback about it being excellent value for money, the drivers being very pilot and a great way to get down into town."

