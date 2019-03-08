Hopper Bus launches to positive feedback
PUBLISHED: 10:36 01 June 2019
Sidmouth's Hopper Bus officially launched at the weekend and has already been proving itself popular.
The service returned on Saturday and will run everyday, throughout the summer, until September 1.
A series of new routes have been introduced this year including buses to King's Garden Centre eight times a day, as well as The Donkey Sanctuary.
A reduced timetable will also operate during Sidmouth FolkWeek.
This year, organisers are carrying out a customer survey and are encouraging users to have their say.
Councillor Kelvin Dent, the scheme's co-ordinator, said: "The weekend was good, on the first day the drivers said it was really great how much money they had taken.
"It was one of the best we have ever taken.
"We have had some positive feedback about it being excellent value for money, the drivers being very pilot and a great way to get down into town."
