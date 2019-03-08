Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hopper Bus launches to positive feedback

PUBLISHED: 10:36 01 June 2019

Kelvin Dent, John Crouch, David Wheaton, Ian Barlow and Chris Holland at the official launch of the Hopper Bus. Ref shs 22 19TI 5551. Picture: Terry Ife

Kelvin Dent, John Crouch, David Wheaton, Ian Barlow and Chris Holland at the official launch of the Hopper Bus. Ref shs 22 19TI 5551. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Sidmouth's Hopper Bus officially launched at the weekend and has already been proving itself popular.

The official launch of the Hopper Bus. Ref shs 22 19TI 5556. Picture: Terry IfeThe official launch of the Hopper Bus. Ref shs 22 19TI 5556. Picture: Terry Ife

The service returned on Saturday and will run everyday, throughout the summer, until September 1.

A series of new routes have been introduced this year including buses to King's Garden Centre eight times a day, as well as The Donkey Sanctuary.

A reduced timetable will also operate during Sidmouth FolkWeek.

This year, organisers are carrying out a customer survey and are encouraging users to have their say.

James Hilton at the official launch of the Hopper Bus. Ref shs 22 19TI 5554. Picture: Terry IfeJames Hilton at the official launch of the Hopper Bus. Ref shs 22 19TI 5554. Picture: Terry Ife

Councillor Kelvin Dent, the scheme's co-ordinator, said: "The weekend was good, on the first day the drivers said it was really great how much money they had taken.

"It was one of the best we have ever taken.

"We have had some positive feedback about it being excellent value for money, the drivers being very pilot and a great way to get down into town."

Visit sidmouthherald.co.uk for the latest news and goings on in your area.

Most Read

Sidmouth carvery reverses poor food hygiene rating

The Bowd Inn has reversed its poor food hygiene rating, following second visit from food health inspectors. Picture: The Bowd Inn

Heavy police presence in search for wanted man

A number of police vehicles were seen in Baker Close in Sidmouth on Tuesday evening. Picture: Joelle O'Brien

Eyewitnesses snap wallaby as it wanders into Ottery

A still from the video captured by Kate Pitter showing the wallaby in Ottery St Mary. Picture: Kate Pitter

Plans to turn restaurant into homes submitted

La Rosetta Italian restaurant closes

Help to find sentimental ring lost in Sidmouth

The owner of this ring is offering a small reward for its return as it belonged to her grandmother. Picture: Sally Dulles

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Sidmouth carvery reverses poor food hygiene rating

The Bowd Inn has reversed its poor food hygiene rating, following second visit from food health inspectors. Picture: The Bowd Inn

Heavy police presence in search for wanted man

A number of police vehicles were seen in Baker Close in Sidmouth on Tuesday evening. Picture: Joelle O'Brien

Eyewitnesses snap wallaby as it wanders into Ottery

A still from the video captured by Kate Pitter showing the wallaby in Ottery St Mary. Picture: Kate Pitter

Plans to turn restaurant into homes submitted

La Rosetta Italian restaurant closes

Help to find sentimental ring lost in Sidmouth

The owner of this ring is offering a small reward for its return as it belonged to her grandmother. Picture: Sally Dulles

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Seniors resist chocolate bribes to continue winning run

Golf club and ball

Sidmouth brush aside challenge of City and Port of Bristol tourists

Sidmouth and the City and Port of Bristol bowlers. Picture SBC

Women Can half marathon seventh place finish for Kerry Boyle

Sidmouth ladies make Interclub progress at expense of Babbacombe B

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3930. Picture: Terry Ife

Pepperell, Ash and Troake the winners at stableford qualifiers

A generic picture
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists