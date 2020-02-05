Advanced search

Sidmouth Hopper bus returns, but new ideas are needed to secure its future

PUBLISHED: 16:27 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:27 05 February 2020

The Hopper Bus will be back in May. Picture: Dartline

The Hopper Bus will be back in May. Picture: Dartline

Sidmouth's Hopper bus will be running again this summer.

The popular service running between Peak Hill, the Triangle, the caravan sites and The Donkey Sanctuary will start on Saturday, May 23 and finish on Sunday, September 6.

But the town council said there had been a lack of support for the service from local businesses, and it will be looking at other ways to secure its future.

Councillor Kelvin Dent, the member with special responsibility for the Hopper bus, said: "I am really pleased that the Council has been able to put in place support for a Hopper Bus for 2020.

"This type of service is unique to Sidmouth, and takes much organisation and above all funding.

"We continue to look at ways of securing the service."

This year's Hopper bus will revert to its original route and will not run to Kings Garden Centre, as it did last year.

The council said Richard King from the garden centre had supported the service, but the extra cost of petrol had outweighed the income from passengers travelling to the centre.

