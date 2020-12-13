Published: 2:44 PM December 13, 2020 Updated: 11:14 AM December 17, 2020

Name change for Sidmouth hospice charity

In September, Sidmouth Hospiscare asked the people of the Sid Valley for their views on a new name for the charity, to better describe their expanded palliative care services and their new partnership approach with RD&E and the Sidmouth community. A magnum of champagne was donated by one of the Trustees for the person who came up with the best name.

Over 30 different names were suggested and the charity has now been renamed Sidmouth Hospice at Home, which was the suggestion of one of their Bereavement Volunteers, Janet Dowling.

David Cook, Chair of the Trustees, commented: “Thank you to all of the people who took part and well done to Janet for winning the champagne. We had much deliberation about which name to go for.

“The name Sidmouth Hospiscare has become well known and loved by many in the Sid Valley whose loved ones have benefitted from our care and support over the past 35 years. We wanted the new name to keep some kind of link with the previous name while clearly reflecting the change from commissioning and funding our nursing services from Hospiscare in Exeter to the new expanded range of services that we will be providing in partnership with RD&E.

You may also want to watch:

“Our overall aim is to provide tailored care and support to all people with life-limiting illnesses in the Sid Valley, and their carers and families, to enable them to have the best quality of life and remain in their preferred place of care which is most often their own home. This includes the introduction of an expanded nursing service to cover all palliative patients, including advanced dementia and frailty, and to provide specialist hospice at home nursing near the end of life to enable patients to remain in their own homes.”

Janet commented: “I’m very pleased that I have won this competition and I shall take pride in helping the renamed Sidmouth Hospice at Home. I have been involved with their bereavement service for the past three years and work with a very skilled and caring group of people with a lot of experience of supporting people after the death of a loved one. I shall keep this prize of the champagne magnum until the bereavement team are able to meet and have some well-deserved social time.”

For more information go to: www.sidmouthhospiceathome.org.uk or talk with a volunteer in the Information Centre, 48 High Street Sidmouth.