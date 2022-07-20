Sidmouth Hospice at Home gears up for relocation

The past four weeks has been a busy and exciting time for everyone at Sidmouth Hospice at Home as we finalise our move to our new HQ in Sidford. The building has been a hive of activity, with flooring being laid, plumbers and electricians finishing their work, and furniture being moved in readiness for our wonderful nurses and our dedicated staff and volunteers in a few weeks’ time. We still have much to do once we are moved in, still with two major projects to undertake. The first is the creation of emergency ambulance access and the accompanying groundwork and landscaping, and the second the fitting out of a specialist assisted bathroom to benefit our patients and other users of our dedicated day care centre.

Both projects have significant associated costs, and as I have been working on funding applications to facilitate the necessary work, it has reminded me of the vast range of services that Sidmouth Hospice at Home delivers for the community of the Sid Valley, and how these will be significantly improved by our move.

Over the past fortnight, our team of (currently) eight nurses has made 192 home visits to the 60 patients we are currently caring for. To be able to do this as a small independent hospice charity, operating from a tiny premises in Sidmouth into peoples’ homes has been incredible. The move to Sidford will mean that our patients will benefit hugely, and our reach and increased range of services will be able to help so many more patients, their families, and carers.

We are actively partnering with other local charities and organisations, offering them space to work in to provide services from our new building with the aim of supporting and empowering them, and offering an integrated service to the local community of likeminded and hardworking organisations to offer support when people need it most. We see this building as a hub for the community as much as a new home for us, and very much look forward to sharing its benefits in the coming weeks, months, and years.

Sidmouth Hospice at Home was very lucky to be treated to a visit by Geoff and Sue Hulley on Thursday, July 14. Geoff is the Chairman of the Ottery 41 Club. They brought with them a very generous joint donation from the Ottery 41 Club and Otter Valley Rotary Club for the charity, which was raised by them carrying out car parking duties at Wiscombe Hill Climb (Vintage Sports Car Club) in May this year. Such generous donations make a vital contribution the work of the small independent charity serving the community of the Sid Valley.