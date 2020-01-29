Community Pebble Walk 2020 launches in Sid Valley to raise vital funds for Sidmouth Hospiscare's HQ move

(L-R) Geoff Hulley, Gill Ryall and Sue Hulley will be joined by volunteers to run the Community Pebble Walk 2020, taking place in Sidmouth later this year. Picture: Callum Lawton Archant

People of all ages and communities across Devon are being invited to partake in two walks to raise vital funds for Sidmouth Hospiscare's move into a new HQ.

The Community Pebble Walk 2020 will become the Sid Valley's very own fundraiser for Sidmouth Hospiscare, which is responsible for providing care and support for people with life limiting illnesses, and their families and carers.

The walks will be held on Sunday, June 14, starting and finishing from Sidmouth Rugby club. A shorter trek of 4.9 miles with a high point of 131 feet, and a longer walk of 7.6 miles, with a high point of 793 feet, will be offered to participants.

Geoff Hulley, lead organiser, said: "I think the community as a whole in Sidmouth will be very excited to have their very own community walk.

"I think the enthusiasm will be such that they look forward to having the opportunity to take part on an annual basis.

"We have no idea how much will be raised, but we are hoping for as much as possible."

The walks will boost the finances of Sidmouth Hospiscare, which is facing an expensive move to a new HQ.

The charity purchased the former Sidford Surgery in November 2017, and has plans to transform the building into a day centre, and offer other facilities to support patients and carers in the Sid Valley.

Those taking part in the walks this year will be given a pebble which they can illustrate.

The stones will then be incorporated into the build design of the new HQ.

Tim Smith, who has helped organised the walks, said: "We hope a plethora of community groups will turn out on the day.

"This is a community activity which emphasis the spirit of our town."

Discussions are still ongoing regarding the final details of the day's events, which will be publicised on a website being launched shortly.

Gill Ryall, CEO of Sidmouth Hospiscare, said: "It's really exciting that we have got this enthusiastic group of people within the community who are establishing and organising this walk to boost the profile of Sidmouth Hospiscare.

"This walk will enable us to raise the funds that allow us to continue to develop our services.

"Watch this space for details in the future."