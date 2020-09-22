Advanced search

Sidmouth Hospiscare opens new advice hub in town centre

PUBLISHED: 12:12 22 September 2020

A new health and wellbeing information centre has opened in Sidmouth this week.

The centre, in the former Age Concern premises in the High Street, is run by Sidmouth Hospiscare, but open to anyone needing advice or support.

It offers information on the broadening of Sidmouth Hospiscare’s services, and is also working with Sid Valley Help, to provide details of other sources of support in the community.

Sidmouth Hospiscare’s chief executive Gill Ryall said that over time, the centre ‘will evolve according to what people ask for, within the Covid-19 restrictions’.

Community organisations are invited to contact the centre if they would like to work with Sidmouth Hospiscare to provide wellbeing services.

But the centre is also for people who would like to simply come in for a friendly chat.

It is currently open from 9.30am until 12.30pm, but that will change if there is a demand for longer opening hours.

