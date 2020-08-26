Help Sidmouth Hospiscare come up with its new name

David Cook, chair of Sidmouth Hospiscare and Caroline Sparks, office manager. Picture: Sidmouth Hospiscare Sidmouth Hospiscare

Sidmouth Hospiscare is inviting suggestions for a new name that reflects its new way of working and avoids confusion with Hospiscare in Exeter.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Earlier this month the charity announced an expansion of its services, enabling more patients to be cared for in their own homes, and extending the care to all patients with a Sid Valley Practice GP who are diagnosed as palliative.

The ‘one-team model’ will see the same group of specialist nurses tailoring their care to each patient’s individual needs, including ‘hospice at home’ nursing, and emotional support for patients, carers and families.

The team will be funded by Sidmouth Hospiscare and run by the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital, in a change from the previous arrangement with Hospiscare in Exeter.

The chair of Sidmouth Hospiscare, David Cook, said the time is right for a change in the charity’s name.

He said: “For 35 years Sidmouth Hospiscare has been offering care and support to people in the Sid Valley with a life-limiting illness.

“This includes commissioning and fully funding a specialist nursing team and, when required, paying for hospice beds from Hospiscare in Exeter. Our name has therefore reflected the partnership with Hospiscare.

“This causes some confusion with donors not having clarity that donations to Sidmouth Hospiscare pay for all services for people with a Sid Valley Practice GP.

“Moving to a new model, which will be commissioned and fully funded by us, but operated by the RD&E, it would be helpful to remove any confusion over the use of the name Hospiscare. Hence the proposed name change.”

In view of the charity’s reliance on community support, it is keen to involve people in the Sid Valley in choosing a name to fit the new model of service – and one of the Sidmouth Hospiscare trustees has donated a magnum of champagne as a prize for the person who comes up with the best name.

Anyone who would like to submit suggested names, along with any comments on the reason for choosing them, should do so by Sunday, September 20 to info@sidmouthhospiscare.org.uk ,or by mail to Sidmouth Hospiscare, 5 May Terrace, Sidmouth, EX10 8EN.

For more information, visit www.sidmouthhospiscare.org.uk or call Caroline Sparks on 01395 578707.