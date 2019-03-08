Sidmouth Hospiscare volunteer drivers receive award

Members of Sidmouth Hospiscare's volunteer driving team won an award from Devon County Council. Picture: Devon County Council Archant

Charity volunteers from Sidmouth have been recognised for their efforts to help people get out and about in the community.

Sidmouth Hospiscare's driving team won an award from Devon County Council for best team contribution to community transport.

Volunteers Dieter Ritz and Nick Jones and volunteering coordinator Ashlynn Lee received the award and a £200 cash prize at a ceremony held at County Hall on July 18.

The annual awards honour the work of transport volunteers who deliver essential services to Devon residents.

Rick Moore, a Sidmouth Hospiscare volunteer driver, said: "In 35 years of working life, I never got the same job satisfaction that I get from transporting patients who are stressed, worried, in bad health or unable to travel easily by other means.

"They genuinely appreciate the kindness and professionalism offered by Sidmouth Hospiscare. I'm so proud to be one of the team."

The £200 cash prize will now be spent on a party for the volunteers.