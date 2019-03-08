Advanced search

Come and get your hot cross buns!

PUBLISHED: 17:00 14 April 2019

Sidmouth's traditional Hot Cross Bun giveaway on Good Friday. Ref: Archant 8163 140417 Good Friday

Sidmouth's traditional Hot Cross Bun giveaway on Good Friday. Ref: Archant 8163 140417 Good Friday

Simon Horn

Free hot cross buns for children have been a tradition on Good Friday in Sidmouth since 1898.

Good Friday in Sidmouth would not be the same without the traditional Hot Cross Bun giveaway, and this year will be no exception.

The bags containing a bun, an orange and a Crème Egg will be given out to children on the Bedford Lawn at 9am, or, if wet, at All Saint’s Hall.

This year a new secretary is overseeing the event; Rachel Perram, the daughter-in-law of the late Tony Perram who volunteered with the Hot Cross Bun Committee for more than 40 years.

She said: “It was one of Tony’s wishes that a family member join, to help this fantastic tradition continue for years to come. Tony never went along on the day, until his granddaughter Mollie told him to come two years ago! He preferred to work behind the scenes to keep the Committee and paperwork ticking over.”

The long-standing Good Friday tradition started in Sidmouth back in 1898 when the town’s bakers decided not to bake hot cross buns on Good Friday. According to records, the proprietor of the Bedford Hotel paid a baker in Newton Poppleford to supply them instead.

