Hot cross buns giveaway makes a comeback

Around 800 children received a bag of Easter treats in Sidmouth’s traditional hot cross buns giveaway on April 15, Good Friday.

Opening the hot cross buns giveway - Credit: Rachel Perram

Children received bags of Easter goodies - Credit: Rachel Perram

The giveaway at Bedford Lawn car park was opened by Alex Blyth from Sidmouth Lions Club, who also handed out the first bags containing two buns, a chocolate egg and an orange.

Hot cross buns giveaway in Sidmouth - Credit: Rachel Perram

Rachel Perram, secretary of the Hot Cross Bun Committee, said:”Despite the event being organised at short notice, due to uncertainties over Covid-19 restrictions, it was, once again, a great success.

“The president and committee would like to thank their local suppliers - Ian Winchester & Sons for the oranges and Upper Crust Bakery for the delicious buns.

Sidmouth Town Band performed at the Good Friday event - Credit: Rachel Perram

“Particular thanks also to the Town Band, to Sid Valley Radio and to Richard Waring and colleagues for providing first aid cover and crowd management.

“Thanks especially to the fantastic volunteers who helped pack and distribute buns on the day.

“Your generous donations will help to ensure that this tradition will continue in the future.”