Easter buns tradition returns after Covid gap

Sidmouth’s Good Friday Hot Cross Bun giveaway is making a comeback after a two-year gap.

On Friday, April 15, the young children of the Sid Valley will once again be able to collect their free Easter treats.

Rachel Perram, secretary of the Hot Cross Bun Committee, said: “Having missed two years of this event, due to Covid-19 restrictions, we are keen to get back to normal.

“Apart from this break, this tradition has run every single year since Victorian times and is a special event for our town.

“For those new to the valley, we donate two hot cross buns, a crème egg and a tangerine to children under the age of 11.

“We normally give away some 900 to 1,000 bags in the space of an hour or so, and this marks the start of Easter weekend celebrations for the children and their families.”

The team will be at their normal location at the Bedford Lawn Car Park, along with the Town Band, from 9.00am on Friday 15 April. If wet, they will be at the All Saints Church Hall, All Saints Road.

They will be making a collection on the day, as the event can only take place thanks to residents’ generous donations.

The committee are currently looking for some new members, particularly a treasurer, as Brenda Pring is now standing down. They meet just twice a year and their work is very straightforward. Anyone who can spare some time to help can contact Rachel on 01395 488947.