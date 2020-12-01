Property of the Week: A beautifully presented home near Sidmouth’s esplanade

Published: 9:27 AM December 1, 2020 Updated: 9:54 AM December 15, 2020

An elegant dwelling with the benefit of an outdoor pool

Guide price: £775,000

Agent: Bradleys

Tel: 01395 578444

The origins of this exquisitely presented Grade II listed property date back more than 400 years, yet in recent years it has been the subject of a complete refurbishment by the current owners. This high standard renovation, superb location and outdoor swimming pool combine to create a first-class dwelling that is worthy of our Property of the Week.

This elegant five bedroom detached home is located within the Regency coastal town of Sidmouth and is just a stone’s throw from The Esplanade. It has been refurbished to an extremely high standard and benefits from a delightful, private walled garden with a detached annexe and a heated outdoor swimming pool.

With stunning large sash windows an abundance of light fills the house, whilst the quality fittings and attention to detail can be seen throughout from the lavish bathroom suites to the feature walls complete with Damien Hirst wallpaper.

On the ground floor, the kitchen is comprehensively fitted with bespoke oak units and there is an attractive conservatory overlooking the pretty ornamental gardens. Upstairs, there are five bedrooms and two quality fitted bathrooms.

There is also a detached annexe with bedroom area, kitchenette and shower room.

This property is offered chain free.