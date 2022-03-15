Sidmouth's HSBC branch to shut in September

The HSBC bank in Sidmouth, due to close on September 13 this year - Credit: Google Maps

Sidmouth’s HSBC bank is to close on September 13 this year.

It is among 69 branches that are shutting down during 2022.

HSBC says under 50 per cent of its customers now ‘actively’ use the branch network, and it is moving towards ‘branch formats tailored for each local community’.

Its statement said: “HSBC UK’s new branch approach includes a broader range of local support, beyond the traditional bank branch. It includes community pop-ups, new integrated self-service machines, colleague-assisted digital support for customers, as well as continued use of the Post Office network. It will allow HSBC UK to continue to invest in its digital and mobile servicing and reinvest in its branch network in key locations.

“The decision to re-shape the network and invest in a wider package of support and different formats follows an increasing preference for mobile and online banking, which has accelerated since the start of the pandemic.”

HSBC says its plans include:

Refurbishing branches in key locations, enabling branches to better support customers with their digital needs.

New integrated deposit and withdrawal cash machines.

Free customer tablet devices for our vulnerable customers where digital servicing will support, assisted by the HSBC@Home education programme.

Customer outreach programme (via telephone and face-to-face), ensuring they’re aware of the support available.

HSBC@Home – digital education sessions available online and surrounding branches.

HSBC-run community pop up events in local libraries and community halls to provide education and account support outside the traditional branch (over 700 planned this year).

Standalone self-service machines for cash-dependent communities where there is limited existing cash coverage, such as in more remote locations.

Contributing to shared banking hubs, where UK banks have agreed to share services to ensure communities have fair access to cash.

The changes set out today mean:

An average increase of 0.3 miles travel distance to a branch for HSBC UK customers.

The average distance to a branch for in-person contact will be four miles.

All of the branches that are closing have a Post Office within 1.5 miles, 97% of which are within one mile for day-to-day banking transactions.

Retention of access to cash, with 90% of the closing 69 branches having 10 or more free-to-use ATMs within one mile, and all closing branches having at least five.

Jackie Uhi, Head of HSBC UK’s Branch Network, said: “The way people bank is changing - something the pandemic has accelerated. Our branches continue to support people with their more complex banking needs, but the way we can do this has also evolved, with the addition of banking hubs, community pop ups and continued use of the Post Office network. Rather than a one-size fits all branch approach, it’s an approach built around the way different customers are choosing to bank in different areas.

“We know that the majority of our customers have a preference to do much of their day-to-day banking online or via mobile, so we’re removing locations where we have another branch nearby, and where there is a significant reduction in customers using face-to-face branch servicing. This will enable us to invest in locations where our customers are continuing to utilise the branch network, including updating technology and refurbishing branches.”



