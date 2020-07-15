Advanced search

Peacock back in pride of place as part of Sidmouth In Bloom’s displays

PUBLISHED: 12:38 15 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:38 15 July 2020

Fred the peacock in Blackmore Gardens. Picture: Sidmouth In Bloom

Fred the peacock in Blackmore Gardens. Picture: Sidmouth In Bloom

Sidmouth In Bloom

The 3-D peacock with its luxuriant tail of flowers is once again in pride of place in Blackmore Gardens, thanks to Sidmouth In Bloom (SIB)’s volunteers.

Tom the Gardener. Picture: Sidmouth In BloomTom the Gardener. Picture: Sidmouth In Bloom

They cultivated the bedding plants, designed and planted the peacock - nicknamed Fred – and they hope his presence will send a positive message to local residents.

Peter Endersby of SIB said: “He is back here in Sidmouth with his colourful display to remind us that gardening - planning, sowing seeds, growing on, planting out and enjoying their beautiful colours - are important for our physical, mental and social wellbeing in our daily lives, something very important in these difficult days.” Another favourite floral figure has also made a comeback, on loan from Regent’s Park.

Tom the gardener made his first visit to Sidmouth in 2013, and appears once again in exchange for the loan of Elmer the elephant to the London park.

Mr Enderby said: “The theme of gardening to alleviate loneliness, for health and wellbeing during lockdown, has been constantly aired in papers and on TV.

The Fairtrade display. Picture: Sidmouth In BloomThe Fairtrade display. Picture: Sidmouth In Bloom

“It is appropriate that Tom represents the gardener in all of us, to review our outlook on life and our environment.”

Before the coronavirus crisis struck, Sidmouth In Bloom had been nominated for a national Britain in Bloom award.

It was also due to exhibit at the Chelsea Flower Show for the first time.

All this was cancelled when lockdown began, but most of the planting and planning for the local displays was already completed.

Connaught Gardens. Picture: Sidmouth In BloomConnaught Gardens. Picture: Sidmouth In Bloom

Throughout lockdown, SIB volunteers continued their work with social distancing measures in place.

Mr Endersby said: “In the absence of the RHS campaigns and competitions, we are focusing our work this year on the importance of gardens and gardening for all of our wellbeing - for residents and visitors to the town alike.”

Among the other work done is planting out the beds in Connaught Gardens, installing new raised wooden beds in the Sensory Garden, and creating a Fairtrade display in the Triangle, along with the fish and dinosaur displays.

SIB have thanked Alan Fowler and East Devon District Council’s Streetscene team for their help.

