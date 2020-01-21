Sidmouth in Bloom scrub up for spring planting

Sue Goode, Anne Leake and Bobby Stacey hard at work washing the plant pots. Picture: Sidmouth in Bloom Sidmouth in Bloom

It may be winter, but there is still plenty to do for the Sidmouth in Bloom volunteers.

Sue Goode with some of the pots that had to be cleaned. Picture; Sidmouth in Bloom Sue Goode with some of the pots that had to be cleaned. Picture; Sidmouth in Bloom

Bobby Stacey, Sue Goode and Anne Leake were among the volunteers who put their rubber gloves on and got busy with the scrubbing brushes and scourers.

Other members of the group have continued keeping an eye on the many award-winning gardens and displays looked after by Sidmouth in Bloom.

In last year's South West in Bloom competition, Sidmouth won the gold award and the Sargent trophy for outstanding effort and dedication.

Seven community spaces were also rated 'outstanding' in the In Your Neighbourhood category.

Sidmouth in Bloom is inviting new members to get involved - and says they will not be made to help wash the pots.

Anyone interested can email info@sidmouthinbloom.org to find out more.