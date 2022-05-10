How climate change is affecting trends in gardening: illustrated talk by Sidmouth in Bloom's chair

The chair of Sidmouth in Bloom will be giving a talk this weekend on the challenges of gardening in the age of climate change.

Lynette Talbot has travelled extensively in the UK and Australasia and seen how gardening trends are changing, both in large public spaces and small private gardens.

She said: “The need to satisfy the public with attractive bedding schemes that are rich in biodiversity and easy to maintain, while dealing with problems caused by climate change, pose challenges for the gardener as to careful consideration of planting and a desire for seasonal change.”

Her illustrated talk will take place at Sidmouth in Bloom’s early summer meeting for members, friends and the public, on Saturday May 14 from 10am until 12pm at the Methodist Church Hall. Admission is free, and there will be tea and cakes available.

Meanwhile, Sidmouth in Bloom are planning for their Summer Open gardens, taking place from Thursday, June 23 until Monday 27. Anyone interested in opening their garden to raise money for the town’s floral displays is asked to contact Lynette by emailing info@sidmouthinbloom.org