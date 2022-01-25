Sidmouth in Bloom hope to sow the seeds for national glory

Sidmouth in Bloom volunteers take a break after a hard morning's work in the Sensory Garden - Credit: Sidmouth in Bloom

Sidmouth in Bloom are urging the town’s residents and community groups to come on board as they prepare to compete for a national prize.

Last year Sidmouth won joint Gold in the South West in Bloom Champion of Champions category, sharing the top spot with Kingsbridge. This year the stakes are even higher, as Sidmouth is one of just three towns from the South West region that have invited to go one step further and be judged in the national competition. Kingsbridge has also been invited to take part, and the third town is yet to be announced.

The ‘It's Your Neighbourhood’ groups will play an important part in Sidmouth’s bid for national glory, as entrants will be judged on how well their gardening work protects the environment and improves the local community, as well as their horticultural excellence.

There are plenty of opportunities for individuals to get involved too; Sidmouth in Bloom welcome interested people to join their gardening working parties on Tuesday and Thursday mornings, help the Sidbashers Himalayan Balsam removers on Tuesday mornings from the end of May until September, or assist with maintaining street furniture and cleaning public spaces.

Sidmouth in Bloom volunteers clearing leaves in Blackmore Gardens - Credit: Sidmouth in Bloom

The first meeting for the Friends of Sidmouth in Bloom and members of the public will take place on Saturday, April 9, and this will be a chance to hear about the group’s plans for the year.

A Spring Open Gardens event is due to take place over the Easter weekend, Friday April 15 to Sunday 18, and there will also be the Summer Open Gardens at the end of June. These are important fundraisers for Sidmouth In Bloom’s work, and anyone interested in opening up their gardens is asked to get in touch.

A ‘Meet and Greet’ plant sale is planned for Saturday, May 28 and Sunday 29 at the Sensory Garden, also to raise awareness and support for Sidmouth In Bloom.

Washing and stacking pots is part of Sidmouth in Bloom's preparation for the year's gardening - Credit: Sidmouth in Bloom

Meanwhile, the group’s volunteers are already preparing for the year ahead, pot-washing, plant ordering and designing this year’s floral displays.

Sidmouth in Bloom at work in one of their potting sheds - Credit: Sidmouth in Bloom

All enquiries should be emailed to info@sidmouthinbloom.org or sent by post to Lynette Talbot, 26 Coulsdon Road, Sidmouth EX10 9JP.