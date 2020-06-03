Advanced search

Sidmouth In Bloom’s work flourishes despite lockdown

PUBLISHED: 17:00 03 June 2020

The sensory garden. Picture: Lynette Talbot

Lynette Talbot

Flowers and plants are flourishing around Sidmouth, after the town’s band of horticultural volunteers managed to continue much of their work throughout lockdown.

Sidmouth In Bloom are currently planting out the sunken beds in Connaught Gardens, while observing social distancing.

They have already planted up the maritime displays in The Triangle, with three fishes and Sidmouth’s unique ‘rhincosaurus’ dinosaur.

The raised bed will be planted with a new Fairtrade display and the NHS rainbow is to be moved to near the bus shelters.

The ’new’ boat in the Triangle will be planted with shade-loving plants.

Sidmouth In Bloom’s chairman Lynette Talbot said: “Blackmore corridor has had a tidy and will soon be planted up for summer.

“The Gardens themselves will feature the return of a well-loved 3-D feature as well as a new 3-D theme that was exchanged with the Royal Parks in London.

“The smaller gardens and new alpine rockery will be improved.

“The Sensory Garden has had all the team cleaning and pruning, and three large raised wooden beds are being installed.

“These will be planted with trees to give more shade to the area.

“We are looking for two benches to site between these beds.

“We know that fly-tipping and the repositioning of our large paving slabs for skateboarding has not helped our work.

“The area is not a skateboard park but an area of quiet from the busy town and other gardens for the use of all ages.

“We will be replanting the Ham fish tubs, the Rose Bed by the toilets and, also working on the East Ham Car Park border.

“Other work is being done in consultation with other groups and we hope to go ahead as lockdown and restrictions ease.

“Our car park troughs, after repair and maintenance, are being installed along York Street and Roxburgh car parks.

“The hot weather has made the maintenance of our bedding plants difficult but now they are being planted out, are in good order.

“We thank EDDC Streetscene, particularly Alan Fowler, for his ongoing assistance to our SIB team.”

The SIB team meets every Thursday from 9.30am to 1pm and other times as required. Anyone wishing to help, can contact Lynette on 01395 578081 or info@sidmouthinbloom.org

