Sidmouth thanks the NHS with rainbow and flowers

PUBLISHED: 12:26 08 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:26 08 May 2020

The rainbow display created by Sidmouth In Bloom and installed in The Triangle. Picture: Sidmouth In Bloom

A rainbow display has been installed in the Triangle in Sidmouth to express the town’s thanks to the NHS and key workers during the coronavirus crisis.

Painting the Sidmouth In Bloom rainbow. Picture: Sidmouth In BloomPainting the Sidmouth In Bloom rainbow. Picture: Sidmouth In Bloom

Sidmouth In Bloom worked with the town council to organise the display.

The rainbow was made by Sidmouth In Bloom’s chairman, Lynette Talbot, and secretary/treasurer Peter Endersby, using plywood and paints donated by Bradfords Building Supplies.

It has been placed in the raised bed in the Triangle, surrounded by plants from Sidmouth In Bloom’s collection of over-wintered perennials, recycled from the town’s 2019 displays.

Information details are positioned on the bed to help with social distancing.

The finished rainbow and sign, ready to be placed in The Triangle. Picture: Sidmouth In BloomThe finished rainbow and sign, ready to be placed in The Triangle. Picture: Sidmouth In Bloom

Sidmouth In Bloom and the town council said: “This rainbow is to acknowledge the work of the NHS, key workers and all those working and caring with food deliveries, support, communications and transport to help make our lives as safe as possible during the period of national lockdown.”

