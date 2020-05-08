Sidmouth thanks the NHS with rainbow and flowers
PUBLISHED: 12:26 08 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:26 08 May 2020
A rainbow display has been installed in the Triangle in Sidmouth to express the town’s thanks to the NHS and key workers during the coronavirus crisis.
Sidmouth In Bloom worked with the town council to organise the display.
The rainbow was made by Sidmouth In Bloom’s chairman, Lynette Talbot, and secretary/treasurer Peter Endersby, using plywood and paints donated by Bradfords Building Supplies.
It has been placed in the raised bed in the Triangle, surrounded by plants from Sidmouth In Bloom’s collection of over-wintered perennials, recycled from the town’s 2019 displays.
Information details are positioned on the bed to help with social distancing.
Sidmouth In Bloom and the town council said: “This rainbow is to acknowledge the work of the NHS, key workers and all those working and caring with food deliveries, support, communications and transport to help make our lives as safe as possible during the period of national lockdown.”
