Help Sidmouth shine by joining big clean up party

Peter Endersby of Sidmouth in Bloom will be among those helping clean up the town this weekend. Picture: Lynette Talbot Archant

The Sidmouth community is being called to pull on their marigold and pull up weeds as part of a big town clean up operation.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sidmouth in Bloom is leading the event ahead of South West in Bloom judges' arrival on Monday (July 15).

Volunteers will be meeting up in the East Ham car park at the back of Boots to welcome helpers at 10am on both Saturday and Sunday. The group will provide water, detergents and bags but they ask anyone taking part to bring brooms, buckets gloves and weeding tools.

Residents unable to make the clean up can do their bit by tidying up their street or outside their businesses by weeding, sweeping and washing down pavements.

Lynette Talbot, chairman of Sidmouth in Bloom, said: "Make sure you have water to drink if warm. Don't forget to keep watering hanging baskets every day if hot. They dry out quickly."

Judges will inspect the town on Monday morning.