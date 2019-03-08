Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Plans to be unveiled by Sidmouth in Bloom for 2019

PUBLISHED: 06:54 09 April 2019

Sidmouth in Bloom's Lynette Talbot and Peter Endersby with their awards. Ref shs 43 18TI 3657. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth in Bloom's Lynette Talbot and Peter Endersby with their awards. Ref shs 43 18TI 3657. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Spring is just about here and gardeners are being called on to help keep Sidmouth looking beautiful.

Sidmouth in Bloom (SIB) runs gardening groups and works in partnership with volunteers across the community, on the beach, in the Byes, in the Parks, streets and gardens.

On Saturday, April 13 is SIB’s first meeting of the year for friends and acquaintances, in the small hall of the Methodist Church in the High Street, from 10am until 12.30pm.

The theme of the meeting is ‘Water Wise and Gardening Wellbeing’. Attendees will be given an insight into SIB’s plans for the town gardening this year.

Tea and cake will be available.

Organiser Cheryl Allen said: “I do so enjoy our meetings. People who love plants and growing, taking pride in making our environment a pleasure for everyone around, just enjoying each other’s company whilst learning new ideas. Do come.”

Contact 01395 577711 or 578081 or email info@sidmouthinbloom.org for more information.

Most Read

Car wing mirrors smashed in ‘mindless vandalism’ along Ottery road

Police are looking for information following a spate of criminal damage near the Butts Hill junction. Picture: Ottery Police

Donor steps forward to replace Ottery bridge

The site of the former bridge at The Tumbling Weir. Ref sho 03 19TI 8526. Picture: Terry Ife

Tourists come far and wide for Paper Moon cards

Jo and Martin Stone with their dog Brody outside their shop Paper Moon. Ref shs 14 19TI 1663. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth businessman reveals plans to make former business ‘special again’

Ian Barlow outside his greenhouse is looking to either buy back his old buisness or build a new one metres away as part of new plans for the site.

Sidford Business Park; deadline approaches for planning appeal comments

A site layout showing the fixed layout of buildings for the proposed development at the site at Two Bridges Road in Sidford.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Car wing mirrors smashed in ‘mindless vandalism’ along Ottery road

Police are looking for information following a spate of criminal damage near the Butts Hill junction. Picture: Ottery Police

Donor steps forward to replace Ottery bridge

The site of the former bridge at The Tumbling Weir. Ref sho 03 19TI 8526. Picture: Terry Ife

Tourists come far and wide for Paper Moon cards

Jo and Martin Stone with their dog Brody outside their shop Paper Moon. Ref shs 14 19TI 1663. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth businessman reveals plans to make former business ‘special again’

Ian Barlow outside his greenhouse is looking to either buy back his old buisness or build a new one metres away as part of new plans for the site.

Sidford Business Park; deadline approaches for planning appeal comments

A site layout showing the fixed layout of buildings for the proposed development at the site at Two Bridges Road in Sidford.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Plans to be unveiled by Sidmouth in Bloom for 2019

Sidmouth in Bloom's Lynette Talbot and Peter Endersby with their awards. Ref shs 43 18TI 3657. Picture: Terry Ife

Car wing mirrors smashed in ‘mindless vandalism’ along Ottery road

Police are looking for information following a spate of criminal damage near the Butts Hill junction. Picture: Ottery Police

Sidford Business Park; deadline approaches for planning appeal comments

A site layout showing the fixed layout of buildings for the proposed development at the site at Two Bridges Road in Sidford.

Donor steps forward to replace Ottery bridge

The site of the former bridge at The Tumbling Weir. Ref sho 03 19TI 8526. Picture: Terry Ife

Tourists come far and wide for Paper Moon cards

Jo and Martin Stone with their dog Brody outside their shop Paper Moon. Ref shs 14 19TI 1663. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists