Plans to be unveiled by Sidmouth in Bloom for 2019

Sidmouth in Bloom's Lynette Talbot and Peter Endersby with their awards. Ref shs 43 18TI 3657. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Spring is just about here and gardeners are being called on to help keep Sidmouth looking beautiful.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sidmouth in Bloom (SIB) runs gardening groups and works in partnership with volunteers across the community, on the beach, in the Byes, in the Parks, streets and gardens.

On Saturday, April 13 is SIB’s first meeting of the year for friends and acquaintances, in the small hall of the Methodist Church in the High Street, from 10am until 12.30pm.

The theme of the meeting is ‘Water Wise and Gardening Wellbeing’. Attendees will be given an insight into SIB’s plans for the town gardening this year.

Tea and cake will be available.

Organiser Cheryl Allen said: “I do so enjoy our meetings. People who love plants and growing, taking pride in making our environment a pleasure for everyone around, just enjoying each other’s company whilst learning new ideas. Do come.”

Contact 01395 577711 or 578081 or email info@sidmouthinbloom.org for more information.