Sidmouth In Bloom decorates war memorial for VE Day

PUBLISHED: 17:35 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:35 05 May 2020

VE Day flowers at the base of the war memorial. Picture: Sidmouth In Bloom

VE Day flowers at the base of the war memorial. Picture: Sidmouth In Bloom

Archant

A VE Day display of red, white and blue flowers has been set up at Sidmouth’s war memorial by the town’s In Bloom group.

Sidmouth war memorial, ready for VE Day. Picture: Sidmouth In BloomSidmouth war memorial, ready for VE Day. Picture: Sidmouth In Bloom

Coloured pansies surrounded by ivy have been planted in troughs and arranged around the base of the monument.

The chairman of Sidmouth In Bloom, Lynette Talbot, said: “In conjunction with Sidmouth Town Council, Sidmouth in Bloom has arranged for the war memorial to be planted up with troughs to commemorate VE Day on 8th May.

“Posters have been displayed to provide a reminder of what VE Day stands for and give a precis of King George VI’s speech to the nation on that day.

“It has been announced that the Queen will speak to the nation on Friday, May 8, this year at 9pm, the exact time her father gave a radio address to the nation in 1945 to announce the end of the war in Europe.”

A virtual service will be held at the memorial at 10.50am on VE Day, which people can watch via the Sid Valley C of E churches’ website, www.sidvalley.org.uk

