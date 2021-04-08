Sidmouth in Bloom seating project full of civic pride

Published: 6:00 AM April 8, 2021

As Sidmouth, along with the rest of the country, gets ready to reopen and welcome visitors back this month, Sidmouth in Bloom has been lending a hand to help enhance the town.

An 80-metre long bench in Blackmore Gardens, in the heart of the town near the parish church, has undergone replacement by SIB who described the work as a ‘community civic pride project’.

Lynette Talbot, chair of SIB, said: “The old footpath timber seating was in place for many years and had reached the end of its useful life despite SIB volunteer’s past attempts to repair and paint it.

“It was deemed unsafe and was removed leaving the brick dwarf wall support and its attached bricked flower beds in an unsightly mess requiring repairs to brickwork and support piers and needing a general tidy up.”

SIB in discussion with the council’s Streetscene garden team and engineers identified brown recycled plastic hollow decking boards as a suitable replacement. The boards have been used with success elsewhere in Sidmouth.

Total costs are estimated to be around £3,000 with some town sponsorship having been received and further donations are welcome.

Lynette said: “SIB’s remit is to continue to present the town and its heritage in the Royal Horticultural Society’s campaigns and competitions in the South West and nationally that aim to enrich everyone’s life through plants, the community working together and care for the environment and heritage to make the UK a greener and more beautiful place with inspirational gardens, education and community programmes.

“This year Sidmouth will be judged in the Royal Horticultural Society’s South West region competition under the categories ‘Horticulture’, ‘Environmental Care’ and ‘Communities Working Together’.

Additionally Sidmouth is entered into the RHS National Community Awards programme under the three categories of ‘Planting with a Purpose’, ‘Cultivating your Community’ and ‘Green Solutions’.

The town has many examples of community engagement for the natural environment and will feature in the SIB submissions.

SIB will once again be featuring the peacock display with its large fantail bedding in Blackmore Gardens together with a new exciting 3D feature.

SIB is seeking to continue Sidmouth’s reputation for excellence and Gold Awards for residents and visitors alike.”