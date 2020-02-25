Sidmouth In Bloom team asks public to help in catching culprits who keep 'attacking' equipment

Several attacks made on equipment owned by Sidmouth in Bloom have prompted frustrated volunteers to ask for help catching the culprits.

Since the start of the new year, volunteers at Sidmouth in Bloom have been disheartened to find damage made to their planters in Woolbrook Road.

Plant watering equipment in the group's sensory garden has also been hit, and during the Christmas period, heathers the group planted were dug up from the planter at a bus shelter.

Lynette Talbot, chairman of Sidmouth in Bloom, has appealed the public to assist police in catching the offenders, by photographing anyone seen carrying out the damage.

She said: "All three [heathers] were very carefully stolen.

"They were not vandalised, they were stolen, because they only selected the heathers.

"Then more recently the rest of the primulas and things have been chucked on to the ground, but we've got more going in."

Vandals have also wrecked two water taps in the sensory garden in the Old Boat Park at the end of the Ham.

The taps will cost £100 each to replace, and that money has to be raised by the In Bloom volunteers.

"It's important that people are vigilant," Mrs Talbot said.

"If they see anyone doing it, take a photo and send it to the community police and they will deal with it."

The appeal for help comes as the In Bloom group prepares to impress the national Britain In Bloom judges later this year, as well as the South West adjudicators.

It will also exhibit at the Chelsea Flower Show for the first time. Mrs Talbot said much of the planting and planning for this year's Sidmouth displays is already complete.

As far as the Chelsea Flower Show is concerned, Sidmouth In Bloom will have a quarter of a garden under the central marque. Further details will be announced in the near future.

The group will also be revealing more information about a plastic-awareness, sustainability project in conjunction with local schools.

It is appealing for donations of empty plastic bottles, the kind used for drinks, with a scalloped effect on the base.

Local primary schools have been asked to collect them for the project, and any that are surplus to requirements will be recycled by East Devon District Council.