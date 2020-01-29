Inshore lifeboat 'Speedy Sid' gets a swift upgrade
PUBLISHED: 12:00 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:05 29 January 2020
Sidmouth Lifeboat
Speedy Sid the inshore lifeboat has been given a new lease of life.
Its old engine has been replaced with an upgraded three-cylinder engine, which also has additional features that will improve the vessel's resilience.
The old engine will not go to waste; it was bought by Sidmouth Sailing Club and installed on one of the club's own safety boats.
Simon White from Sidmouth Lifeboat said: "Volunteers from both the lifeboat crew and sailing club worked together in sharing their knowledge and expertise in order to carry out this work over a two-day period.
"It was an opportunity that proved working together within the community has clear benefits for all."
The inshore lifeboat, which can be launched without the need for a tractor, replaced the former Gemini boat in 2015.
It was christened Speedy Sid by two local children who won a competition to find the best name, and were invited to perform the official naming ceremony.
Comments have been disabled on this article.