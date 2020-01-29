Inshore lifeboat 'Speedy Sid' gets a swift upgrade

Peter Rosenfeld, Andy Mitchell, Chris Clapp, Simon White, Ady Moreton and Steve Beard from Sidmouth Lifeboat. Picture: Sidmouth Lifeboat Sidmouth Lifeboat

Speedy Sid the inshore lifeboat has been given a new lease of life.

Its old engine has been replaced with an upgraded three-cylinder engine, which also has additional features that will improve the vessel's resilience.

The old engine will not go to waste; it was bought by Sidmouth Sailing Club and installed on one of the club's own safety boats.

Simon White from Sidmouth Lifeboat said: "Volunteers from both the lifeboat crew and sailing club worked together in sharing their knowledge and expertise in order to carry out this work over a two-day period.

"It was an opportunity that proved working together within the community has clear benefits for all."

The inshore lifeboat, which can be launched without the need for a tractor, replaced the former Gemini boat in 2015.

It was christened Speedy Sid by two local children who won a competition to find the best name, and were invited to perform the official naming ceremony.