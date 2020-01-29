Advanced search

Inshore lifeboat 'Speedy Sid' gets a swift upgrade

PUBLISHED: 12:00 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:05 29 January 2020

Peter Rosenfeld, Andy Mitchell, Chris Clapp, Simon White, Ady Moreton and Steve Beard from Sidmouth Lifeboat. Picture: Sidmouth Lifeboat

Peter Rosenfeld, Andy Mitchell, Chris Clapp, Simon White, Ady Moreton and Steve Beard from Sidmouth Lifeboat. Picture: Sidmouth Lifeboat

Sidmouth Lifeboat

Speedy Sid the inshore lifeboat has been given a new lease of life.

Its old engine has been replaced with an upgraded three-cylinder engine, which also has additional features that will improve the vessel's resilience.

The old engine will not go to waste; it was bought by Sidmouth Sailing Club and installed on one of the club's own safety boats.

Simon White from Sidmouth Lifeboat said: "Volunteers from both the lifeboat crew and sailing club worked together in sharing their knowledge and expertise in order to carry out this work over a two-day period.

"It was an opportunity that proved working together within the community has clear benefits for all."

The inshore lifeboat, which can be launched without the need for a tractor, replaced the former Gemini boat in 2015.

It was christened Speedy Sid by two local children who won a competition to find the best name, and were invited to perform the official naming ceremony.

Most Read

REFUSED: Plans to build seven homes in heart of Sidmouth would cause ‘unacceptable loss’ of privacy

Plans to build seven homes above Housewares in Fore Street, Sidmouth, have been refused. Picture: Google

‘Star’ joiners carving out an impressive career

Louis Adey and Regan Meadowcroft with the example of their work that earned them their certificates. Picture: Philippa Davies

Hazardous driving as parts of Devon set to face wintry conditions overnight

Gritting lorries will be out in force across Devon.

Motorbike accident causes delays near Ottery

Police slow sign

Lorry driver injured in A30 tractor collision

Traffic has come to a standstill on the A30. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

REFUSED: Plans to build seven homes in heart of Sidmouth would cause ‘unacceptable loss’ of privacy

Plans to build seven homes above Housewares in Fore Street, Sidmouth, have been refused. Picture: Google

‘Star’ joiners carving out an impressive career

Louis Adey and Regan Meadowcroft with the example of their work that earned them their certificates. Picture: Philippa Davies

Hazardous driving as parts of Devon set to face wintry conditions overnight

Gritting lorries will be out in force across Devon.

Motorbike accident causes delays near Ottery

Police slow sign

Lorry driver injured in A30 tractor collision

Traffic has come to a standstill on the A30. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Community Pebble Walk 2020 launches in Sid Valley to raise vital funds for Sidmouth Hospiscare’s HQ move

(L-R) Geoff Hulley, Gill Ryall and Sue Hulley will be joined by volunteers to run the Community Pebble Walk 2020, taking place in Sidmouth later this year. Picture: Callum Lawton

Inshore lifeboat ‘Speedy Sid’ gets a swift upgrade

Peter Rosenfeld, Andy Mitchell, Chris Clapp, Simon White, Ady Moreton and Steve Beard from Sidmouth Lifeboat. Picture: Sidmouth Lifeboat

REFUSED: Plans to build seven homes in heart of Sidmouth would cause ‘unacceptable loss’ of privacy

Plans to build seven homes above Housewares in Fore Street, Sidmouth, have been refused. Picture: Google

Try singing with Exmouth A Cappella, free of charge

Exmouth A Cappella Chorus. Picture Exmouth A Cappella.

Hembrow heroics save the day for undefeated Ottery Under-14s

Ottery St Mary U14s goalkeeper Jack Hembrow in action during the teams 1-1 draw with West Exe Youth, a game in which the Otters glovesman made a late penalty save to ensure his side kept their season-long unbeaten record in tact. Picture: STEPHEN UPSHER
Drive 24