Published: 4:00 PM October 13, 2021

A woman was flown to hospital by Devon Air Ambulance after falling at Jacob’s Ladder - Credit: Beer Coastguard Rescue Team

A woman was flown to hospital by Devon Air Ambulance after injuring herself on the path at Jacob’s Ladder on Sunday, October 3.

Beer Coastguard Rescue were initially called to the scene at 11.43am after the woman slipped and fell on the wet walkway.

They found her semi-conscious after injuring the back of her head in the fall. She was also suffering from hip and back pain.

The Beer Coastguard Rescue Team gave first-aid treatment until the air ambulance paramedics arrived shortly afterwards and carried out a thorough examination.

They decided the casualty should be flown to hospital for further treatment, so she was carried back up the path to the air ambulance on a stretcher.

It came less than a week after the Beer Coastguard Rescue team had gone to the aid of another female casualty who injured herself in a fall on the coast path just east of Sidmouth on Monday, September 27.