Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Entrepreneurial students become kings of the boardroom for charity

PUBLISHED: 11:31 05 January 2019

King's School students set up their own enterprise groups to raise money for Exeter Leukaemia Fund Ref sho 0049-24-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

King's School students set up their own enterprise groups to raise money for Exeter Leukaemia Fund Ref sho 0049-24-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Archant

Students from King’s School channelled their inner Elon Musk as they raised more than £1,300 for charity.

The young adults set up their own mini enterprise groups as they crafted products to raise money for Exeter Leukaemia Fund (ELF).

They sold decorated mugs, personalised baubles, hats, hot chocolate pouches, key rings and personalised stickers with the headteacher’s face on.

The crafty business skills of the young apprentices helped raise more than £1,300 for ELF who support patients of the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital affected by blood cancers and disorders.

The school has also been awarded a bronze award due to all the students giving up their time in the National Citizenship Service (NCS).

The NCS involved a four week long summer course where the kids take part in outdoor pursuits, team building and social skills such as raising money and improving the lives of others.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Traders give thoughts on future of town’s high street

East Devon MP, Sir Hugo Swire. Picture: Wikimedia.

Pensioners’ ‘sex’ shock at seafront Sidmouth attraction

Quite the exhibition: Sidmouth's glass-fronted exhibition centre

Six things to do in Sidmouth this weekend

Sidmouth's west beach. Ref shs 27 18TI 7048. Picture: Terry Ife

Relocating Tipton school to Ottery makes ‘step forward’ following estate discussions

The clean-up operation at Tipton St. John Primary School gets underway with the help of Sidmouth firefighters. Ref sho Tipton Clean-up 03. Picture: submitted

X marks the spot as SADs entertain in annual pantomime

SADS performance of Treasure Island. Ref shs 01 19TI 7618. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

#includeImage($article, 225)

Missing mum Ellie Yarrow-Sanders tells why she has gone on the run with son Olly

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man found dead at community centre car park

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Sadly not my decision’ - Theatre Royal panto favourite will not return in 2019

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Entrepreneurial students become kings of the boardroom for charity

King's School students set up their own enterprise groups to raise money for Exeter Leukaemia Fund Ref sho 0049-24-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Newton Poppleford Art Society’s early Christmas gift to charities

Chairman of Newton Poppleford arts society Sheila Tweed presents cheques to Emily Lezeri of Ottery Help Scheme and Colin and Rosemary Campbell of Admiral Nurse. Ref shs 51 18TI 7170. Picture: Terry Ife

Orphaned donkey foal has new home for Christmas

The foal at The Donkey Sanctuary. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Stepping out around Sidmouth

The River Sid. Picture: Ed Dolphin

Sidmouth RC’s David Wright tackles the Bridgwater to Taunton Canal run

Sidmouth Running Club's David Wright on the train with fellow runners heading for Bridgwater. Picture SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists