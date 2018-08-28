Entrepreneurial students become kings of the boardroom for charity

King's School students set up their own enterprise groups to raise money for Exeter Leukaemia Fund Ref sho 0049-24-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn Archant

Students from King’s School channelled their inner Elon Musk as they raised more than £1,300 for charity.

The young adults set up their own mini enterprise groups as they crafted products to raise money for Exeter Leukaemia Fund (ELF).

They sold decorated mugs, personalised baubles, hats, hot chocolate pouches, key rings and personalised stickers with the headteacher’s face on.

The crafty business skills of the young apprentices helped raise more than £1,300 for ELF who support patients of the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital affected by blood cancers and disorders.

The school has also been awarded a bronze award due to all the students giving up their time in the National Citizenship Service (NCS).

The NCS involved a four week long summer course where the kids take part in outdoor pursuits, team building and social skills such as raising money and improving the lives of others.