Extra acts announced at Sidmouth's jazz festival

Philippa Davies

Published: 6:00 AM May 4, 2022
All Jazzed Up will be performing Big Band jazz and swing at Kennaway House

All Jazzed Up will be performing Big Band jazz and swing outside Kennaway House - Credit: Contributed

With four weeks to go before Sidmouth’s first International Jazz and Blues Festival, some additional performances have been announced. 

The festival will take place over the Platinum Jubilee weekend, from Thursday, June 2 until Sunday 5. 

Mica Paris

Mica Paris - Credit: Contributed

Headline names include Mica Paris, the Ronnie Scott’s All Stars, Ian Siegal and Joe Stilgoe, all of whom will be performing at ticketed concerts in Sidmouth Parish Church, with high quality staging, lighting and sound. 

Ian Shaw and Liane Carroll will perform at Dissenters

Ian Shaw and Liane Carroll will perform at Dissenters - Credit: Contributed

Another ticketed concert has now been announced at the Dissenter; jazz singers and musicians Ian Shaw and Liane Carroll will perform there on Sunday, June 5. This will be a chance to see two of the UK’s finest jazz performers in a small, intimate venue. 

The Pete Allen Jazz Band will be playing at Sidmouth Conservative Club on the same day at 4.30pm. 

There will be free live music at town centre venues including Dukes, the Radway, the Swan, the Volunteer, the Marine, the Hotel Riviera, Rincon Coffee House, the Fort Café, and the Balfour Arms.  

Indira Román & Ají Pa’Ti will perform outside Kennaway House

Indira Román & Ají Pa’Ti will perform outside Kennaway House - Credit: Contributed

There will also be free performances on the front lawn of Kennaway House on each day of the festival from noon until 8pm, with food stalls and a bar. 

Sidmouth Jazz Festival director Ian Bowden

Sidmouth Jazz Festival director Ian Bowden - Credit: Contributed


Festival director Ian Bowden said: “We are thrilled to be presenting four days of free live music at Kennaway House with so many wonderful local and regional musicians.  

Joe Stilgoe will perform at Sidmouth Parish Church

Joe Stilgoe will perform at Sidmouth Parish Church - Credit: Contributed

“Our performance programme offers such a wide choice of music styles which include jazz, swing, blues, roots, funk, and Latin music.  

BH935Y UK. Guitarrist Antonio Forcione playing at the Jazz Cafe in London

Guitarist Antonio Forcione will perform at Sidmouth Parish Church - Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

“Our free music events have been very kindly supported by local companies which we thank enormously, and our extended gratitude goes to Sidmouth Town Council, Visit Sidmouth, The Community Lottery Fund and to Kennaway House. 

“We are also inviting the public to make donations to the festival as this helps towards the considerable costs of staging this fabulous new event for Sidmouth and East Devon.  

“We are encouraging music lovers, families, and friends to head to the outdoor stage to soak up the early June sunshine, bring your dancing shoes and to support the return of live music.” 

 To see the full line-up and buy tickets, visit the festival website www.sidmouthjazz.com 


