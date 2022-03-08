Sidmouth Jazz Festival tickets go on sale

Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 11, for Sidmouth’s first International Jazz and Blues Festival.

Between Thursday, June 2 and Sunday 5, the event will bring artistes including The Ronnie Scott’s All Stars, Ian Siegal, Joe Stilgoe and Mica Paris to the town.

They will perform at ticketed afternoon and evening concerts in Sidmouth Parish Church. Free performances by local and regional bands will take place on an outdoor stage at Blackmore Gardens, and there will also be free fringe events at various venues around the town.

Festival director Ian Bowden - Credit: Contributed

Festival director Ian Bowden said: “We are immensely proud to be presenting the very first Jazz and Blues Festival in Sidmouth.

“It is a wonderful town, and we are grateful for all the support that we have received throughout the community.

“Music inspires and provides so much joy and wellbeing and I have no doubt that the festival will provide a much-needed boost after what has been such a challenging time over the recent two more years.”

Ian Siegal - Credit: Contributed

Guitarist Ian Siegal will perform at the church on Thursday, June 2. He is described by Mojo magazine as ‘the cleverest writer and most magnetic blues performer in the UK’, and has won multiple UK, European and US blues awards.

Ronnie Scott's All Stars - Credit: Contributed

The Ronnie Scott’s All Stars take to the stage on Thursday evening to perform classic jazz from composers such as Gershwin, Cole Porter, Billy Strayhorn, Irving Berlin, Johnny Mercer and many more.

On Friday, June 3, the Italian multi-award winning acoustic guitarist and composer Antonio Forcione will perform with his international band: master-percussionist Adriano Adewale from Brazil; cellist Jenny Adejayan from Nigeria/Grenada/UK, and the multi-instrumentalist Australian Nathan Thompson on double bass.

Joe Stilgoe - Credit: Contributed

Singer, pianist and songwriter Joe Stilgoe will perform the evening concert at the church. Joe has toured around the world with his band and as a solo act, appearing everywhere from Ronnie Scott’s to Birdland with every festival and jazz club in between.

Mica Paris - Credit: Contributed

On Saturday, June 4, the ‘UK Queen of Soul’ Mica Paris will perform the headline evening concert at the church with her band. Mica continues to perform to sell out audiences and frequent collaborations with major UK and US stars; she has performed with Simply Red, Chaka Kahn, Angie Stone, Joss Stone, and Quincy Jones and others.

For more information and tickets, visit the festival's website