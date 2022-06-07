Review: Ronnie Scott's All Stars perform at Sidmouth International Jazz and Blues Festival

Review

It’s extremely hard to launch a major new music event, so it’s pleasing to report that the debut Sidmouth International Jazz and Blues Festival set an incredibly high standard during the Jubilee bank holiday and over the weekend.

On Thursday evening, the vibe on the Kennaway House lawn was tremendous. A large crowd – who had enjoyed the varied musical acts playing during the day – were soaking up the sound of modern jazz funkers Slinky Machine.

Just a few minutes’ walk away, a different jazz experience awaited. In the atmospheric surroundings of Sidmouth Parish Church, moody lighting and smoke effects recreated the intimate ambience of Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club in London’s Soho.

A perfect setting in fact for The Ronnie Scott’s All Stars – the club’s house quintet – to present “The Ronnie Scott’s Story”. Described as “a visual and musical celebration of the story of Ronnie Scott’s Club – the oldest and probably the most famous jazz club in the world”, the multi-media presentation mixed high-class jazz performance with film clips and slides, peppered with anecdotes about the club and its owner – esteemed tenor saxophonist Ronnie Scott.

The Ronnie Scott’s All Stars performing “The Ronnie Scott’s Story” at Sidmouth Parish Church. - Credit: Paul Strange

The show took us back to 1959 when Scott and fellow saxophonist Pete King visited New York’s jazz clubs and decided to launch their own establishment in London. Their club – which is still going strong today – quickly attracted big jazz names, such as Nina Simone, Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan, Buddy Rich and Oscar Peterson.

To accompany the fascinating film footage, the quintet – James Pearson (piano), Alex Garnett (saxophone), Chris Higginbottom (drums), Arnie Somogyi (double bass) and Polly Gibbons (vocals) – performed musical highlights from many of these stars.

Saxophonist Alex Garnett performing “The Ronnie Scott’s Story” at Sidmouth Parish Church. - Credit: Paul Strange

Double bassist Arnie Somogyi and saxophonist Alex Garnett performing “The Ronnie Scott’s Story” at Sidmouth Parish Church - Credit: Paul Strange

Vocalist Polly Gibbons and double bassist Arnie Somogyi performing “The Ronnie Scott’s Story” at Sidmouth Parish Church. - Credit: Paul Strange

These included a blistering “Sing, Sing, Sing!” – featuring a great drum solo from Higginbottom – a Nina Simone medley with Gibbons on stellar form during “I Put A Spell On You”, and a joyful “It Don’t Mean a Thing If It Ain’t Got That Swing”.

It may have been the first Sidmouth International Jazz and Blues Festival, but with the superb musical performances that I witnessed on Thursday evening, I’m sure it will be the first of many more to come.