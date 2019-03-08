Do you know the hero jogger who rescued a stricken lady from the River Sid?

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 13:48 12 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:27 12 August 2019

Do you know who the mystery jogger is? Picture: Alex Walton

Do you know who the mystery jogger is? Picture: Alex Walton

Archant

A hero jogger who saved an elderly lady who fell in a Sidmouth river is being sought by police.

Officers are hoping to make contact with the man, who flagged down other runners to help him pull the lady from the icy waters of the River Sid.

Between them, they managed to rescue the lady who was taken to Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital after showing signs of hypothermia.

A police spokesman said: "His quick thinking undoubtedly led to the elderly lady being found alive.

"Police would like to thank the male and request that anyone with any information that may assist us identify and locate him kindly contact the police via 101, quoting log 0125 12/08/19, or ask for the information to be passed to PCSO 30190 Steve Blanchford-Cox."

