Do you know the hero jogger who rescued a stricken lady from the River Sid?

Do you know who the mystery jogger is? Picture: Alex Walton Archant

A hero jogger who saved an elderly lady who fell in a Sidmouth river is being sought by police.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers are hoping to make contact with the man, who flagged down other runners to help him pull the lady from the icy waters of the River Sid.

Between them, they managed to rescue the lady who was taken to Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital after showing signs of hypothermia.

A police spokesman said: "His quick thinking undoubtedly led to the elderly lady being found alive.

"Police would like to thank the male and request that anyone with any information that may assist us identify and locate him kindly contact the police via 101, quoting log 0125 12/08/19, or ask for the information to be passed to PCSO 30190 Steve Blanchford-Cox."