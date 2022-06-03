Sidmouth enters the Jubilee spirit with huge street party

The street party gets under way in Sidmouth town centre - Credit: Philippa Davies

Sidmouth turned red, white and blue on Thursday afternoon for the big street party that marked the start of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Dozens of decorated tables spanned out through the bunting-bedecked streets around Market Square, laid out with homemade cakes, strawberry tarts, platters of sandwiches and bottles of bubbly.

Most people had dressed in red, white and blue, with some wearing crowns, Union Jack suits, 1950s fashions or other fancy dress.

The party started at 4pm with the happy revellers tucking in to their Jubilee teas and drinks, with upbeat celebration music playing via the sound system. From 5.30pm Sidmouth Town Band performed in Market Square, and at 6.30pm there was a community singsong, led by Val Howels and accompanied by the band.

The partygoers joined in with patriotic songs including Rule Britannia, Jerusalem and the White Cliffs of Dover, finishing with Land of Hope and Glory and the National Anthem.

Later, at 9.30pm, beacons were lit on Fire Beacon Hill, the Esplanade and on Evergreen Hill, Sidbury.

