Sidmouth enters the Jubilee spirit with huge street party

Philippa Davies

Published: 10:26 AM June 3, 2022
The street party gets under way in Sidmouth town centre

The street party gets under way in Sidmouth town centre - Credit: Philippa Davies

Sidmouth turned red, white and blue on Thursday afternoon for the big street party that marked the start of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. 

Sidmouth's Jubilee street party

Sidmouth's Jubilee street party - Credit: Philippa Davies

Dozens of decorated tables spanned out through the bunting-bedecked streets around Market Square, laid out with homemade cakes, strawberry tarts, platters of sandwiches and bottles of bubbly. 

'Her Majesty' Wendy Shipton at the Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce table

'Her Majesty' Wendy Shipton at the Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce table - Credit: Philippa Davies

Most people had dressed in red, white and blue, with some wearing crowns, Union Jack suits, 1950s fashions or other fancy dress. 

A group of Jubilee queens at the street party

A group of Jubilee queens at the street party - Credit: Philippa Davies

The party started at 4pm with the happy revellers tucking in to their Jubilee teas and drinks, with upbeat celebration music playing via the sound system. From 5.30pm Sidmouth Town Band performed in Market Square, and at 6.30pm there was a community singsong, led by Val Howels and accompanied by the band.  

Sidmouth Town Band playing at the street party

Sidmouth Town Band playing at the street party - Credit: Philippa Davies

The partygoers joined in with patriotic songs including Rule Britannia, Jerusalem and the  White Cliffs of Dover, finishing with Land of Hope and Glory and the National Anthem. 

PC Adam Speers and PC Kelly Edgar

PC Adam Speers and PC Kelly Edgar - Credit: Philippa Davies

Later, at 9.30pm, beacons were lit on Fire Beacon Hill, the Esplanade and on Evergreen Hill, Sidbury. 

The Jubilee beacon on Fire Beacon Hill, Sidmouth

The Jubilee beacon on Fire Beacon Hill, Sidmouth - Credit: Chris Woodcock

As Her Majesty celebrates her record-breaking reign we have delved into our archives to create a tribute to her life and 70 years of service. Filled with photos and history, Our Queen's Platinum Reign is a magazine we hope readers will treasure for years to come. This special souvenir is available for £9.99 online and in-store.  
 

Order online by clicking this link www.gblshop.co.uk/jubilee. Find shops stocking the magazine near you by heading over to seymour.co.uk/storefinder/. Select 'Our Queens Platinum Reign' from the drop-down menu along with your postcode and radius. 

